WATCH: John Metchie surprises his hospital family, speaks on his treatment journey

We haven’t heard much from John Metchie III since his leukemia diagnosis was announced, but the Houston Texans put out this short documentary of Metchie speaking about his treatment journey and the people who were brought into his life as a result. He surprised all of them with a stadium tour, and it’s well worth the six minutes. Enjoy!

(H/T to commenter jebkeb11)

"Life always deals you a card. It's all about how you respond to it, how you face it."



On Monday, John Metchie III surprised his hospital family with a special evening at NRG Stadium to thank them for their support throughout his cancer treatment. pic.twitter.com/dnppQuuAqi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2022

Back when Metchie was diagnosed, Saban released the following statement:

“John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against Leukemia,” Saban wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “It’s a blessing that he is in a city known for great care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey. “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle.”

Besides toughness and determination, we now see John’s spirit of gratitude and heart for giving to others on full display, never mind outstanding taste. Don’t think we old heads didn’t take note of that Tupac shirt.

Great stuff, and can’t wait to see John back on the field as soon as his body will allow.

Roll Tide.