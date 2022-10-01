Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Second Half Open Thread

Alabama raced out to a 28-0 lead before giving up a drive for a touchdown right before halftime for a midpoint score of 28-7.

The Tide offense has been deadly, despite being plagued with WR drops. Freshman receivers Kobe Prentice and Isiah Bond have made some big plays, as has Jojo Earle in his season debut.

Defensively, the pass rush has made things hard on underrated QB KJ Jefferson, and freshman Jaheim Oatis has been phenomenal.

Under normal circumstances, Alabama fans would be totally happy with this first half, other than a few minor grumblings.

The circumstances aren't normal though. Heisman QB Bryce Young went to the injury tent with a bum looking shoulder and never returned. While we don't know the severity, there is a strong fear his season may be over.

Jalen Milroe came in and ran the offense fine, getting two scores of his own, even overcoming two offensive penalties to keep a drive alive. So it may be time to start getting used to the sophomore from Texas.

Cornerback Brian Branch also left the game injured after he took a direct hit from Henry To'oTo'o as the linebacker got juked. Hopefully it was more of a case of getting the wind knocked out of him just before halftime.

In any case, let's hope for good news going forward, and in Jalen we trust. Roll Tide