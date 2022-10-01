Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

I’m not a doctor, so I’m not going to share my opinion on whether we get Bryce back this year. I don’t think you’d probably like it.

Oh yeah, a game happened today.

Alabama’s running game showed up at just the right time, with potential new starting QB Jalen Milroe right in the thick of it. That 77 yard run, in that situation, was as clutch as it gets.

Unfortunately our senior middle linebacker made a stupid mistake with a personal foul at about the worst possible time to keep Arkansas alive. Something tells me that he will pay for that one in practice.

In any case, Alabama survived and frankly played quite well, particularly on the offensive side. They just won by 23 points in a road conference game after losing the starting QB, allowing an onside kick, and giving the opponent a possession inside the 5 on a botched punt snap. The latter two happened after Bryce left the game and despite it all they won those minutes 28-26.

Should they have to go forward with Milroe at the helm, there is some reason for optimism that a plan can be crafted to accentuate his strengths within the current playbook. Whether that will be necessary remains to be seen.

There is lots of ball on tonight for your enjoyment.

Roll Tide.