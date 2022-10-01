 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

By Josh Chatham
Vanderbilt v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

I’m not a doctor, so I’m not going to share my opinion on whether we get Bryce back this year. I don’t think you’d probably like it.

Oh yeah, a game happened today.

Alabama’s running game showed up at just the right time, with potential new starting QB Jalen Milroe right in the thick of it. That 77 yard run, in that situation, was as clutch as it gets.

Unfortunately our senior middle linebacker made a stupid mistake with a personal foul at about the worst possible time to keep Arkansas alive. Something tells me that he will pay for that one in practice.

In any case, Alabama survived and frankly played quite well, particularly on the offensive side. They just won by 23 points in a road conference game after losing the starting QB, allowing an onside kick, and giving the opponent a possession inside the 5 on a botched punt snap. The latter two happened after Bryce left the game and despite it all they won those minutes 28-26.

Should they have to go forward with Milroe at the helm, there is some reason for optimism that a plan can be crafted to accentuate his strengths within the current playbook. Whether that will be necessary remains to be seen.

There is lots of ball on tonight for your enjoyment.

Roll Tide.

October 1, 2022

Georgia at Missouri 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Georgia at Missouri 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Indiana at Nebraska 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
NC State at Clemson 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
San Jose State at Wyoming 6:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Southern Illinois at Illinois State 6:30 PM MARQ *4 / $espn+ Video
Virginia at Duke 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
West Virginia at Texas 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
FIU at New Mexico State 7:00 PM BSAZ+ / $Flo Video
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Colorado at Arizona 8:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
UC Davis at Montana State 9:15 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Arizona State at USC 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Stanford at Oregon 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

