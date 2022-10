It’s Monday morning, which of course means yet another episode of SEC Shorts. This time, the crew focuses on Tennessee fans who need to be retrained on how to enjoy college football season. Enjoy.

This year has been some of their best work to date.

By the way, if you haven’t heard, the SEC Shorts crew is putting on a live show in Birmingham the night before the Iron Bowl. If interested, you can hear more about that below.

Sounds like a fun night.

Roll Tide.