HALFTIME! Believe it or not, we have reached the halfway point of the college football season. As teams settle into conference play, certain debates about who is for real or not are being settled.

The biggest story line of the SEC was the absence of some high-profile starting quarterbacks.

SECond STRING

Alabama 24 Texas A&M 20 - After the Arkansas game, Alabama fans were pretty confident (overconfident? arrogant?) that back-up QB Jalen Milroe could easily step in for Bryce Young and still beat the pants off of the Aggies. However, the redshirt freshman had issues handing the ball over to the opponents. He had an interception and two fumbles. RB Jase McClellan coughed up the ball as well. Usually, when turnovers are 4-1 against a team, it results in a loss. However, the Bama defense stood tall holding TAMU to 5-17 on third down conversions and forced seven punts. It took a second final stand after a phantom pass interference call to keep the Aggs from pulling the upset. Thank God for that horrendous play call.

Mississippi State 40 Arkansas 17 - Arky was absolutely lost without KJ Jefferson providing the offensive firepower. Malik Hornsby (8-17, 234 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT) was not good in his stead. On the other side, MSU had pass-happy Will Rogers lighting up the secondary (31-48, 395 YDS, 3 TD) and putting the Bullies up 21-0 after 20 minutes. The refs must have been confused that it was the Razorbacks and not the Crimson Tide they were officiating as the Hogs were flagged 10 times for 84 yards.

College football is chock-full of traditions. One of them is much like the cicadas emerging every so many years looking big and bold, and then returning to hibernation. Is MSU for real this time or will they wilt and die?

With less than 90 minutes until kick-off for UK-USC (@SECNetwork), the Vegas betting line has been lowered to UK being only a 2.5-pts favorite. The most recent drop came after Wildcat QB Will Levis was spotted in a walking boot as he entered the stadium. pic.twitter.com/RqHDOXZfxy — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) October 8, 2022

South Carolina 24 Kentucky 14 - It really is astonishing how bad UK is without Will Levis. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Wildcats starting QB arrived at the stadium with a boot on his left foot and did not participate in warmups. Las Vegas is much obliged for the secrecy.

The ‘Cats were flat out awful against a mediocre SCar team in a game played in Lexington. Even with Chris Rodriguez (22 RUSH, 126 YDS) returning to the Wildcats’ lineup, they struggled to find the end zone. It didn’t help that Rodriguez fumbled on the opening play that gave SC an early lead - one they would never relinquish.

Looked like Auburn would have a first down and then... pic.twitter.com/pORanXU2Gt — SEC on CBS (@SEConCBS) October 8, 2022

Georgia 42 Auburn 10 - Ignore the final score, it was another struggle for UGA. But SHHHHH! Don’t tell the AP voters. They don’t want to be bothered to watch the games.

Auburn is currently a program in turmoil. But give them credit for showing some fight against a bitter rival with a third string quarterback at the helm. The Tigers held the Dawgs out of the end zone in the first quarter and UGA benefited from short fields (36 yards and 31 yards) in the second to build a 14-0 lead.

Could the culprit of Georgia’s struggles be... Alabama? Last season, the Bulldogs passing game was popping, mostly due to tight end Brock Bowers who had 13 receiving touchdowns. Thus far, he has only two such scores and both came against South Carolina. Ladd McConkey has one TD that came against Oregon. After that, Stetson Bennett seems to have issues finding open receivers. Thus, defenses can focus on those two. Could it be that losing Jermaine Burton to Alabama was a bigger blow than they would like to admit?

SEC

Florida 24 Missouri 17 - After two quarters, this game was knotted at 10 apiece with Florida’s only touchdown coming on a pick-6 by Jaydon Hill. After MU’s Brady Cook threw his second pick (also to Hill), the Gators went up 24-10 and seemingly had things in control in the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers had a long touchdown drive and then intercepted Anthony Richardson on the next possession. Yet, they could not find their way across the 50 yard line and UF stopped them on downs.

For the second straight game, Mizzy put up a good fight and had a chance but fell short. Does it seem like Eli Drinkwitz is the SEC version of Scott Frost?

All that’s left is orange…. pic.twitter.com/oOxVFN8FIs — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) October 8, 2022

Tennessee 40 LSU 13 - Hendon Hooker (17-27, 239 YDS, 2 TD) and Jabari Small (22 RUSH, 127 YDS, 2 TD) dominated a porous LSU defense as they jumped out to a 20-0 lead and put this one away early. QB Jayden Daniels was the leading rusher for the Tigers with 38 yards on 16 carries (Is that bad? That sounds like it is bad).

"You don't see that here much man." - @danorlovsky7



LSU fans started filing out after Jabari Small's touchdown. #Vols pic.twitter.com/z0rEoPNO6b — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) October 8, 2022

Brian Kelly already has the local press dunking on him. Now, we have stadium takeovers in an embarrassing display of LSU football. It’s almost as if Ed Orgeron was still there with the team in full quit mode.

Ole Miss 52 Vanderbilt 28 - After leaning heavily on the run game for several weeks, Lane Kiffin flipped the script and opened up the passing playbook. It did not work at first as Vandy led 20-10 in a second quarter that included a pick of Jaxson Dart. But the Rebs quarterback warmed up to throw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns as OM stacked up 591 total yards on the Commodores.

MURICA’S TEAM

TCU!!!!!!! Max Duggan to Quentin Johnston for the 24 yard TD! Incredible job getting a foot down!



Quentin Johnston: 14 catches, 206 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/920WOHPPH9 — @ (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

TCU 38 Kansas 31 - Everyone was rooting for upstart Kansas to keep the good times rolling. Even when breakout star QB Jalon Daniels (5-10, 89 YDS) went down to an injury to his throwing shoulder late in the first half, KU kept the game close with Jason Bean (16-24, 262 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT) tossing the pigskin. But TCU’s Max Duggan (23-33, 308 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) was just a smidge better.

INTERIM FEVER!

Interim coaches went 4-0 this weekend.

WARNING: PARENTAL ADVISORY



Brent Key has some WORDS for the student section after Georgia Tech defeats Duke in overtime @GTAthletics #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/6HW73xrnyr — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) October 9, 2022

Georgia Tech 23 Duke 20 (OT) - Break ‘em up! The Yeller Jackets have won two in a row under Saban Coaching Academy alum and GT interim coach Brent Key. He is going to make it tough on the GT administrators to not keep him. Win three out of UVA, @ FSU, @ Va Tech, Miami, and @ UNC and they are back in a bowl.

Nebraska 14 Rutgers 13 - It’s two in a row for the Cornhuskers as well as Mickey Joseph leads his team back from a 13-0 hole to earn their first road win of the season. Imagine that. A one score win.

[Maybe Tennessee fans were right about Greg Schiano. The Rutger Hauers have lost three straight.]

Wisconsin 42 Northwestern 7 - Jim Leonhard tallies his first career coaching win as the Badgers bludgeon a godawful Wildcats team.

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet said the team installed this play earlier in the week specifically to match Washington's red zone tendencies.



Elijhah Badger, the hot read, was trusted to win his 1-on-1. Bourguet's anticipation was outstanding to hit the back-shoulder pop out. pic.twitter.com/o4uLaJOKyf — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) October 9, 2022

Arizona State 45 Washington 38 - AMAZING! All the Sun Devils had to do to turn their fortunes around was get ridiculously terrible Emory Jones out of the game! After the ASU quarterback was injured in the second quarter, Trenton Bourguet (15-21, 182 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) entered the game and led his team to a big upset over #21 UW. Taking his first snaps of the season, Bourguet threw for three touchdowns and led the offense like they have not been led all season.

BERT IS BACK

Illinois 9 Iowa 6 - OMG it was ugly but the Illini were exactly one field goal better than the excruciating Hawkeyes (3-3). Bert Bielema has remarkably turned a woeful Illini team back into being one win away from bowl eligibility - in October no less. Iowa has one of the worst P5 offenses of recent memory.

STILL NOT BACK

FSU had a win in the bag.



And then this happened. pic.twitter.com/wgeQ3vCSNj — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) October 9, 2022

NC State 19 Florida State 17 - FSU led 17-3 at the half and then figured they’d start game planning for Clemson. The ‘Noles gained one first down in their first five possessions of the second half as the Wolfpack clawed back and took the lead. Florida State has lost two in a row since everybody got themselves in a lather over them.

LEAVING

TEXAS IS SMOKING OKLAHOMA IN THE RED RIVER RIVALRY pic.twitter.com/J42gBP565o — Brian Y (@byysports) October 8, 2022

Texas 49 Oklahoma 0 - My Lawd, what a smackdown in the Red River Shootout. This game had Steve Sarkisian written all over it. If you squinted, you could see the 2020 Alabama offense. The Longhorns defense did their part as well holding the Sooners to 195 yards and 11 first downs. UT had 585 and 34. Interestingly enough, Texas QB Quinn Ewers did not attempt any long passes that I saw. Most of the yards came after the receptions.

OTHER STUFF

Oklahoma State 41 Texas Tech 31 - How long until the Cowpokes (5-0) lose that game that they should not lose?

Notre Dame 28 BYU 20 - Any prayer the Cougars had of getting to the CFP went unanswered.

Southern Cal 30 Washington State 14 - So Cal remains unbeaten.

UCLA 42 Utah 32 - Utah is toast.

Oregon 49 Arizona 22 - The Dux and Bruins have a week off before their showdown Oct 22.

Clemson 31 Boston College 3 - CU keeps schlubbing along en route to 12-0.

Michigan 31 Indiana 10 - It was a 10-10 tie at the half before Indiana turned back into Indiana.

Ohio State 49 Michigan State 20 - Iowa this week and then Penn State next for anOSU.

PAC 12 AFTER DARK

Oregon State 28 Stanford 27 -If this game wasn’t weird enough, Oregon State took a knee on the extra point instead of going for two to put themselves up three with 13 seconds left. Stanford still had 2 timeouts left and time to get into field goal range.

UGLIEST UNIFORMS

It’s a tie between Tennessee’s all-grays versus LSU all-whites. I’m sorry but there just don’t look right. I thought I was watching one of those stupid NFL Color Rush games on a black & white TV.

LARCENY OF THE WEEK

Do you think you are good enough to be a Power 5 offensive coordinator? Well, it’s too bad your Daddy is not a P5 head coach like Brian Ferentz’s is. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is giving sonny boy $900,000 per year for this abomination of an offense. Brian had been OC/TE coach from 2018–2021 but promoted him to OC/QB coach and a bump in salary. After scoing 6 points on Saturday, the Hawkeyes offense has scored a total of 70 points through six games. That comes to $12857.14 per point scored. The defense has accounted for two safeties and two touchdowns.

WORST TEBOW IMITATION

Oklahoma with the jump pass INT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/cqOYOW677O — @ (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

GREASED PIG OF THE WEEK

Washington lost 30 yards because of a bad snap pic.twitter.com/XOwgVamfca — @ (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

VIPs OF THE WEEK

5-Star DE Keon Keeley chatting it up with Larry Fitzgerald ahead of Alabama vs. Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/hLJgAgO5g1 — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) October 9, 2022

DISS OF THE WEEK

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (not related to the former Grambling legend) lost their homecoming game to Deion’s Jackson State 26-12. However, he felt dissed because of “disrespectful” comments leading up to the game. He said he also wasn’t happy that Sanders walked through Alabama State’s warm-ups, he didn’t shake his hand before the game, and that he also should have taken a knee in the final minute instead of trying to score.

DERP OF THE WEEK

Bowling Green’s fake field goal did not go as planned …



Buffalo’s scoop and score was called back. @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/fq4LpwFpwj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 8, 2022

NAME OF THE WEEK

Oklahoma quarterback General Booty.

MOST FAMILIAR NAME OF THE WEEK

Kansas DB Cobee Bryant

KAYSHON BOUTTE PEACE OUT WATCH

Kayshon Boutte dropped the first pass thrown his way but he finished the day with six receptions and 33 yards. He also caught his first touchdown of the season against the Tennessee scrubs when they were down 37-7. His longest reception on the day went for 9 yards.

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby had 10 rush attempts for 19 yards against UGA. Unless he is dumb enough to turn pro, that dude is SO transferring.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Credit to Aaron Suttles for pointing out that “In six games this season, opposing offenses have been called for a total of two offensive holds. One was an offsetting penalty.” That is with Will Anderson, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell among others rushing the quarterback. bAmMEr gETs aLL TeH cALLs.

for pointing out that “In six games this season, opposing offenses have been called for a total of two offensive holds. One was an offsetting penalty.” That is with Will Anderson, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell among others rushing the quarterback. bAmMEr gETs aLL TeH cALLs. Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo had 9 grabs for 247 and 2 TDs. That is 27.4 ypr.

had 9 grabs for 247 and 2 TDs. That is 27.4 ypr. Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda had 320 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns in a 45-29 trouncing of Virginia Tech.

YOU HAD ONE JOB

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Check Kansas off the list of places GameDay has been shot. The other campuses will have to wait because GD will be in Knoxville this week.

Bill Self: “You know we are a basketball school… AND we’ll be a football school! This is good for basketball.”



Bill Self sending shots towards John Calipari. pic.twitter.com/KG6tQ1hZsR — Zachary Elam (@ZacharyKElam) October 8, 2022

Kansas hoops coach Bill Self took a not-so-subtle jab at John Calipari’s “basketball school” comment in his appearance at GD.

PICKER CFP CFP CFP CFP SEMI SEMI FINAL DESI TAMU PITT BAYL MICH TAMU MICH TAMU HERBIE ALA OSU UGA BAYL BAMA OSU OSU POLLACK ALA OSU CLEM UTAH BAMA OSU BAMA CORSO ALA OSU UGA UTAH BAMA OSU OSU CB969 ALA OSU UGA CLEM BAMA OSU BAMA

Lee Corso was still out but they expect him back this week. Pat McAfee brings nothing to the show. Why not bring in Ed Orgeron?

Poll Would Ed Orgeron be a good addition to GameDay? Yes, he is just the goofball they need.

Meh, I am indifferent.

No, He is too much of a jerk. vote view results 35% Yes, he is just the goofball they need. (57 votes)

19% Meh, I am indifferent. (31 votes)

44% No, He is too much of a jerk. (71 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

ADOPT-A-TEAM NOMINATIONS

ON TRIPLE DOUBLE SECRET PROBATION:

WE ARE MARSHALL ! (3-2) - After a week off, the Thundering Herd host ULL on Wednesday as a 10.5 point favorite.

! (3-2) - After a week off, the Thundering Herd host ULL on Wednesday as a 10.5 point favorite. Appy State (3-3) - I’m sorry to say that a 36-24 loss to Texas State, kicks the Mountaineers to the curb. Happy trails

NOMINATION:

James Madison (5-0) - The Dukes dominated Arkansas State 42-20. Next is a trip to Georgia Southern (+10.5).

(5-0) - The Dukes dominated Arkansas State 42-20. Next is a trip to Georgia Southern (+10.5). Kansas (5-1) - The Jayhawks fought valiantly without Jalon Daniels but lost to TCU 38-31. Their 5-0 start was no fluke. Next is a trip to Oklahoma against a drowning Sooners teamm but as a 7.5 point underdog!

COUSINS

Troy (4-2) - With a 27-10 win over Southern Miss, the Trojans have won three in a row. Texas State (+16.5) is next.

(4-2) - With a 27-10 win over Southern Miss, the Trojans have won three in a row. Texas State (+16.5) is next. South Alabama (4-1) - The Jags had a bye week to prep for ULM (+17).

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO PUTS KETCHUP ON BRATWURST

UAB (3-2) - The Dragons destroyed Middle Tennessee 41-14 with two rushers going over 110 yards. A really bad Charlotte team (+23) visits.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Navy (2-3) - The Midshipmen pulled a bit of an upset by trouncing Tulsa 53-21. Navy had 455 rushing yards and never trailed. They travel to SMU (-13) on Friday.

(2-3) - The Midshipmen pulled a bit of an upset by trouncing Tulsa 53-21. Navy had 455 rushing yards and never trailed. They travel to SMU (-13) on Friday. Air Force (4-2) - The Falcons are a real Jekyll and Hyde team this year. The bad AFA showed up Saturday in a 34-27 defeat to Utah State. Next is a trip to the surprising 4-2 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (+9.5).

(4-2) - The Falcons are a real Jekyll and Hyde team this year. The bad AFA showed up Saturday in a 34-27 defeat to Utah State. Next is a trip to the surprising 4-2 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (+9.5). Army (1-4) - The Black Knights predictably got housed by Wake Forest 45-10. Next is an easy win against Colgate.

Odds/lines are provided by DraftKings and subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Eliminated: all non-Power 5 incl. Houston, Cincinnati, Pitt, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Duke, Virginia, Miami-FL, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisky, Minnie, Northwestern, Sparty, Rutgers, Indiana, Okie, Baylor, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas State, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Mizzou, Vandy, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Arky, Texas A&M. NEW: FSU, LSU, Washington State, Washington, Maryland, Kentucky, BYU.

Premature Elimination: UCLA, Syracuse.

Endangered: Wake, UNC, Missy State, Utah, Oregon, NC State, NEW: Kansas.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC - It’s Clemson and... Syracuse?? The Orange’s next three games are vs NC State, @ Clemson, and vs Notre Dame. It’s been nice knowing ya.

- It’s Clemson and... Syracuse?? The Orange’s next three games are vs NC State, @ Clemson, and vs Notre Dame. It’s been nice knowing ya. Big 12 - Okie Lite and TCU are the final hopes for the B12.

- Okie Lite and TCU are the final hopes for the B12. Big Ten - Michy, anOSU and PSU are fighting for the B1G East.

- Michy, anOSU and PSU are fighting for the B1G East. PAC-12 - Utah had again become a big favorite of the TV bozos with their history revisionist of the Florida game. Their loss to UCLA put those thoughts to bed.

- Utah had again become a big favorite of the TV bozos with their history revisionist of the Florida game. Their loss to UCLA put those thoughts to bed. SEC - Ole Miss is 6-0 but they may not even be the best team in their state.

- Ole Miss is 6-0 but they may not even be the best team in their state. Indies - nope.

- nope. Non-Power 5 - Coastal Carolina, ya’ll?!? (not really, lol)

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

I’m not mad because the AP poll doesn’t mean diddly. But those lazy numbskulls put Bama at #3 for struggling with Texas and TAMU - two teams who have been ranked and beaten ranked teams this season. I suppose struggling with Kent State, Mizzou and Aubie gets you a pass though, because they placed UGA at #1.

anOhio State is #2 for their murderer’s row of five straight home games vs. Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and @ Michigan State - all unranked, all with at least two losses.

The Coaches Poll sees things a little bit different.

Alabama (35) Georgia (18) Ohio State (10)

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Of the 130 FBS teams, only 15 are still undefeated after six weeks. Of those, nine are 6-0 and thus bowl eligible: Alabama, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio St., Ole Miss, Southern Cal, and UCLA.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

Colorado State performed a miracle by actually winning a game! The Rams kicked a a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down at the end of the game to defeat Nevada 17-14. That win leaves Colorado as the only winless team in FBS.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to the whiny Fake Army who are wetting their pants over a perceived pass interference on that final play (and not surprisingly have given no mention of the ridiculous phantom PI call the play before). They base their argument on a blurry Twitter picture in which you cannot see if Terrion Arnold has a fistful of jersey or if there is contact or whatever. In addition, he is facing the passer and entitled to the ball as much as the receiver. In some instances, a picture is NOT worth a thousand words. Oh, and there is also this.

HEISMAN HYPE

Give this man the Heisman for just being out there pic.twitter.com/11X7tQQOex — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 8, 2022

Bryce Young, Derrick Henry, and DeVonta Smith are all over these commercials. Too bad Mark Ingram had a scheduling conflict.

ODDS

Below are the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines. C.J. Stroud is the overwhelming favorite. Bryce Young’s injury has dropped him to fourth. Jahmyr Gibbs could make a run if BOB calls the right plays.

Odds are provided by DraftKings and many more options can be seen at that link including SCar QB Spencer Rattler at +30000. [Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.]

QB C.J. Stroud (JR, Ohio State) +220 to +350 to +260 to +140 to +160 to -130 QB Hendon Hooker (SR, Tennessee) +4000 to +1600 to +1200 to +1100 QB Caleb Williams (Soph, Southern Cal) +700 to +600 to +320 to +600 to +500 to +1300 QB Bryce Young (JR, Alabama) from +400 to +300 to +340 to +350 to +800 to +1500 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (RS-JR, UCLA) ???? to +1800 RB Blake Corum (JR, Michigan) ???? to +1800 WHO? to +1800 RB Jahmyr Gibbs (JR, Alabama) +3000 to +3000 to +3500 to +4000 to +2000 to +2200 QB Adrian Martinez (9th YR SR, Kansas State) ???? to +1800 to +2500

DROPPING

QB Stetson Bennett XIV (8th YR SR, UGA) is tenth highest: +1800 to +1400 to +1800 to +1800 to +2800

(8th YR SR, UGA) is tenth highest: +1800 to +1400 to +1800 to +1800 QB Jalon Daniels (JR, Kansas) +6000 to +2500 to +2800 to OFF THE BOARD

WHO SHOULD WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

Bryce Young is suffering the same fate as Tua Tagovailoa. The former Tide QB was injured late in the season and punished for it despite a stellar season.

is suffering the same fate as Tua Tagovailoa. The former Tide QB was injured late in the season and punished for it despite a stellar season. C.J. Stroud still has not played a big-time defense. Iowa could expose him (Oct 22).

still has not played a big-time defense. Iowa could expose him (Oct 22). Caleb Williams too has not faced a team with a pulse, but Southern Cal travels to Utah on this week.

too has not faced a team with a pulse, but Southern Cal travels to Utah on this week. As much as it pains me to say, Hendon Hooker deserves consideration. He has zero interceptions on the season.

THE SICK REPORT

NC State QB Devin Leary , the ACC preseason player of the year, suffered an injury to his throwing arm in the win over FSU. His status remains unclear with a trip to Syracuse coming up.

, the ACC preseason player of the year, suffered an injury to his throwing arm in the win over FSU. His status remains unclear with a trip to Syracuse coming up. Michigan starting RT Trente Jones left the game on a cart due to a leg injury. He will be gone for awhile.

left the game on a cart due to a leg injury. He will be gone for awhile. Starting LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell was unexpectedly hospitalized hours before the Tennessee game for undisclosed reasons.

was unexpectedly hospitalized hours before the Tennessee game for undisclosed reasons. Mizzou star WR Luther Burden suffered a left leg injury after making a third-quarter catch, and did not return to the game.

suffered a left leg injury after making a third-quarter catch, and did not return to the game. Illinois may be without several starters against Minnesota this week. Among them are QB Tommy DeVito , WR Isaiah Williams , DB Taz Nicholson and LB Isaac Darkangelo . If you like to bet the line spreads, stay away from this one.

, WR , DB and LB . If you like to bet the line spreads, stay away from this one. FSU leading RB Treshaun Ward injured his right shoulder and posted a photo of him in a hospital bed. Coach Mike Norvell told the media in his press conference that Ward’s availability status for this weekend’s home matchup with Clemson was still up in the air. (?!??)

injured his right shoulder and posted a photo of him in a hospital bed. Coach told the media in his press conference that Ward’s availability status for this weekend’s home matchup with Clemson was still up in the air. (?!??) Louisville QB Malik Cunningham was out with concussion symptoms and the backup won the UVa game by 17. Hmmm...

was out with concussion symptoms and the backup won the UVa game by 17. Hmmm... Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg broke his collarbone and is reportedly out for season.

broke his collarbone and is reportedly out for season. Former SCar and current Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski suffered a concussion.

R.I.P.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter Loretta Lynn passed away this week at age 90. No direct connection to Alabama but she sure had a heartbreaking voice.

DRAMA

Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested for a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex. There is no word on his team punishment as of yet.

was arrested for a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex. There is no word on his team punishment as of yet. UGA coach Kirby Smart said that Stetson Bennett was “dinged up” after the Missouri game. He continued to say that the shoulder was bothering him, but that it was “nothing major” and he’s not “limited”. Hmmm...

KOACHES KORNER

Coaching Carousel

Arizona State - OUT: Herm Edwards, INTERIM: Shaun Aguano W

Colorado - OUT: Karl Dorrell, INTERIM: Mike Sanford DNP

Georgia Tech - OUT: Geoff Collins, INTERIM: Brent Key W

Nebraska - OUT: Scott Frost, INTERIM: Mickey Joseph W

Wisconsin - OUT: Paul Chryst, INTERIM: Jim Leonhard W

The Carolina Panthers have canned head coach Matt Rhule . Look for him to return to college football asap.

. Look for him to return to college football asap. Urban Meyer thinks Mother Teresa was “a nosy ass b*tch”.

thinks was “a nosy ass b*tch”. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer eats food so aggressively that his fitbit thinks that he is exercising.

TEEVEE

The Pac-12’s exclusive negotiating window with current broadcasters ESPN and FOX has expired and their rights will now hit the open market. Per the San Jose Mercury-News, the conference’s negotiations are expected to include a digital company - believed to be Amazon or Apple - along with any other potential bidders.

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan showdown, you can find the details here.)

Wednesday, October 12

ULLaffy at Marshall (-10.5) 6:30/7:30 ESPN2

Thursday, October 13

Baylor (-3.5) at West Virginia 6pm/7pm FS1

Temple at UCF (-23) 6pm/7pm ESPN

Friday, October 14

Navy at SMU (-12.5) 6:30/7:30 ESPN

UTSA (-32) at FIU 7pm/8pm CBSSN

Saturday, October 15

SEC

Auburn at Ole Miss (-14.5) 11am/noon ESPN - The misery continues for Aubie.

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-38.5) 2:30/3:30 SECN - Good timing for a beat up UGA.

Arkansas (-1.5) at BYU 2:30/3:30 ESPN - KJ Jefferson is expected back.

LSU at Florida (-3) 6pm/7pm ESPN - Not the game it used to be.

Mississippi State (-7) at Kentucky 6:30/7:30 SECN - Levis’s status is the key.

* TAMU, Mizz, and SC are off.

OTHERS WORTH A PEEK

Penn State at Michigan (-7) 11am/noon FOX - Is PSU for real?

Kansas at Oklahoma (-7.5) 11am/noon ESPN2 - Will KU add to Okie’s sorrows or will we see a market correction?

Oklahoma State at TCU (-3.5) 2:30/3:30 ABC - For the lead of the B12.

Clemson (-4) at Florida State 6:30/7:30 ABC - Can FSU be a spoiler?

Southern Cal at Utah (-3.5) 7pm/8pm FOX - Tough test of So Cal.

INSOMNIACS ONLY

Nevada (-6) at Hawaii 10:59/11:59pm Spectrum Sports PPV

Lines provided by DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

Saban is undefeated against Arkansas and the media. https://t.co/Brc7zI8wbO — CB969 (@CB969onRBR) October 2, 2022

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 Err:509 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 Err:509 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 43 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 39 5 Nick Saban 27 280 67 - 6 Mack Brown 33 264 135 -16 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -23 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -25 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -42 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -44

Mack Brown picks up another win but stays 16 back.

#ALABAMA

On Monday, Nick Saban had no update on QB Bryce Young only saying that he is being “revaluated”. No other injuries were reported.

had no update on QB only saying that he is being “revaluated”. No other injuries were reported. ICYMI, Will linebacker Jaylen Moody was unavailable to play against Texas A&M with a kidney bruise. Deontae Lawson played in his place and Saban was happy with his performance. No word on Moody’s return.

was unavailable to play against Texas A&M with a kidney bruise. played in his place and Saban was happy with his performance. No word on Moody’s return. DL Justin Eboigbe (neck) is still out.

(neck) is still out. The Oct 22 Alabama vs. Mississippi State game will kickoff at 6pm CT and will air on ESPN. It is Homecoming for the Crimson Tide.

GAME 7: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Knoxville, TN ~ 2:30pm CT/2:30pm ET, CBS

This is Year 2 in Knoxville for Josh Heupel and he is getting a ton of hype. Of course he is still playing with many of the players recruited by his predecessor Jeremy Pruitt.

Don’t forget that Heupel chose Joe Milton to start over Hendon Hooker last season which perplexed us here at RBR who had seen both of them play at their previous schools. Hooker only got his chance after Milton was hurt in Game 2 of last year.

Knoxville forecast calls for a high of 74° with sunny skies and a chance of rain at 7%.

TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines.

Alabama Radio is the clear option.

The Alabama has a 59-37-8 advantage over the Vols all-time. UT has not beaten the Tide in 5,838 days. This winning streak is eligible to get a driver’s license this year.

The line provided by DraftKings has Bama as a -7.5 favorite. The Over/Under is 65.5.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.