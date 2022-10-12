Alabama fans: have you ever been to a college football game in Minnesota? The correct answer is “no”. But you will have that chance in a mere ten years. By that time, Nick Saban will be in his 26th season at the Capstone and Mark Ingram III will be the starting running back. However, it is never to early to start thinking about where to park your flying car in Minneapolis.

The announcement came on Tuesday that the Alabama Crimson Tide and Minnesota Golden Gophers have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2032 and 2033. The first game will be at Minnesota’s Stadium in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 2032. The return game will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033.

This series will take the place of the home-and-home series with Oklahoma that had to be scrubbed due to the Sooners joining the SEC. Alabama also has home-and-home games with the Arizona Wildcats in those two seasons but with the home team being opposite.

MINNIE VS THE SEC

This is a big step up to big boy football for Minnesota as they have not faced off with SEC very often. The Gophers played their first college football game in 1882 and have only met two SEC teams during the regular season. They are 2-2 versus Vanderbilt with all games being played in Minneapolis and the most recent game being in 1959 (with 1924, 1929, 1930). The other game was a home win over Ole Miss in 1932.

The Gophers have played five SEC teams in bowl games:

Win over Arkansas - 2002 Music City Bowl

Win over Auburn - 2019-20 Outback Bowl

Loss to Missouri - 2015 Citrus Bowl (they have played 8 other times pre-1970 when Mizzou was part of another conference)

Loss to Tennessee - 1986 Liberty Bowl

And.....

REVENGE!

Alabama and Minnesota have met only once and that was the miserable 2004 Music City Bowl in which the Tide fell to Marion Barber and the Gophers 20-16.

Maybe next Greg Byrne will line up games with Rice (0-3), Utah (0-1), UCF (0-1), Northern Illinois (0-1), and Oklahoma State (0-1). Alabama plays Boston College (1-3) in 2031 and 2034.

