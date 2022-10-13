With starting quarterback Bryce Young sidelined with a shoulder injury, Alabama turned to Jalen Milroe for the first start of his college career. Looking at the snap counts of the receivers, it seems like the staff wanted to give him some veterans to aim his passes towards.

PLAYER TARG REC YDS TD LG #1 #2 #3 Jermaine Burton, 45 snaps (63.4%) 4 3 48 1 35 35 6 7 Traeshon Holden, 41 snaps (57.7%) 1 1 -5 0 -5 -5 - - Ja’Corey Brooks, 36 snaps (50.7%) 3 2 44 1 29 29 15 - Kobe Prentice, 25 snaps (35.2%) 3 2 1 0 3 3 -2 - Isaiah Bond, 14 snaps (19.7%) 0 0 0 0 0 - - - Kendrick Law, 14 snaps (19.7%) 0 0 0 0 0 - - - JoJo Earle, 10 snaps (14.1%) 0 0 0 0 0 - - -



The three numbers in green were catches that resulted in first downs. The two bold numbers were touchdowns and also the two longest gainers of the day. Jermaine Burton also had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost the Tide 15 yards. In truth, it should have been off-setting penalties, but he still should have known better.

The other pass catchers were running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Cameron Latu.