Didn’ I, Didn’ I, Didn’ I R10:

I’m beggin’ you...to push the streak to sixteen (if you know, you know). But I ain’t worryin’ ‘bout that now. It’s a muthaflippin’ Friday! I’m ready to fill a jug and cut a rug, my brethren. I’ve planted my random music selections here for you and can’t wait to see what y’all lay down in the comment section below. So let’s get with it! Party on, dudes!

I Want You To Want Me by Cheap Trick Sell Yourself by Cage the Elephant White Castle Blues by The Smithereens Girl by T. Rex Androgynous by The Replacements Mixed Personalities by YNW Melly (feat. Kanye West) Victim of Circumstance by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts The Feeling by The Math Club (feat. Corbin Butler) Rock ‘N’ Roll High School by The Ramones Runnin by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Bonus: California Über Alles by Dead Kennedys