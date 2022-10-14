Didn’ I, Didn’ I, Didn’ I R10:

I’m beggin’ you...to push the streak to sixteen (if you know, you know). But I ain’t worryin’ ‘bout that now. It’s a muthaflippin’ Friday! I’m ready to fill a jug and cut a rug, my brethren. I’ve planted my random music selections here for you and can’t wait to see what y’all lay down in the comment section below. So let’s get with it! Party on, dudes!
- I Want You To Want Me by Cheap Trick
- Sell Yourself by Cage the Elephant
- White Castle Blues by The Smithereens
- Girl by T. Rex
- Androgynous by The Replacements
- Mixed Personalities by YNW Melly (feat. Kanye West)
- Victim of Circumstance by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
- The Feeling by The Math Club (feat. Corbin Butler)
- Rock ‘N’ Roll High School by The Ramones
- Runnin by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Bonus: California Über Alles by Dead Kennedys
