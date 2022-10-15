 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee in Week 7, and Early Games Open Thread

Everyone is hoping to will the Tide into losing... Will it work?

By Brent C. Taylor
/ new
NCAA Football: Tennessee at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama and Tennessee headline the college football viewing today, as two of the only three undefeated SEC teams left square off in a top-10 matchup. The Tide has won 16 straight over the Volunteers, and the team in orange is really feeling like they finally have a great shot at knocking off Alabama.

And while most of the media and Twittersphere all agree that Tennessee is probably going to pull off the upset, the Draftkings Sportsbook has Alabama favored by 9 points.

If you want to watch, the game will be broadcast on CBS in the 2:30 CT primetime slot and can be streamed from your phone from the CBS Sports App.

In the meantime, we have a few good games to hold you over. Auburn and Ole Miss kick off at 11, as do Penn State and Michigan. Enjoy your morning, and make sure to burn anything orange within you possession before 2:30. Roll Tide!

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Week 7

Game Time (CST) Channel
Game Time (CST) Channel
Auburn at Ole Miss 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / SEC Network / ESPN Video
Colgate at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Dayton at Marist 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Iowa State at Texas 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV 108
Kansas at Oklahoma 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Minnesota at Illinois 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
Penn State at Michigan 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Miami at Virginia Tech 11:30 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Buffalo at UMass 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Wagner at UMass 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
California at Colorado 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
FAMU at Grambling 1:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
South Dakota at Illinois State 2:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Alabama at Tennessee 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Arkansas at BYU 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Maryland at Indiana 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
NC State at Syracuse 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Ohio at Western Michigan 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oklahoma State at TCU 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Texas State at Troy 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Vanderbilt at Georgia 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Villanova at Richmond 2:30 PM MASN2 / $Flo Video
Charleston Southern at Bryant 3:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Harvard at Howard 3:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Tulane at South Florida 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Wisconsin at Michigan State 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Utah Tech at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
Arizona at Washington 4:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Stony Brook at Fordham 5:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Louisiana Monroe at South Alabama 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
LSU at Florida 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Utah State at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Clemson at Florida State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / Video / ESPN2 / Video / Skycast Video
Memphis at East Carolina 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Mississippi State at Kentucky 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Nebraska at Purdue 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Stanford at Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 107
North Carolina at Duke 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese 7:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
USC at Utah 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Washington State at Oregon State 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Air Force at UNLV 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
San Jose State at Fresno State 9:45 PM FS2 / FOX Video

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...