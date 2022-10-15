How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee in Week 7, and Early Games Open Thread

Alabama and Tennessee headline the college football viewing today, as two of the only three undefeated SEC teams left square off in a top-10 matchup. The Tide has won 16 straight over the Volunteers, and the team in orange is really feeling like they finally have a great shot at knocking off Alabama.
And while most of the media and Twittersphere all agree that Tennessee is probably going to pull off the upset, the Draftkings Sportsbook has Alabama favored by 9 points.
If you want to watch, the game will be broadcast on CBS in the 2:30 CT primetime slot and can be streamed from your phone from the CBS Sports App.
In the meantime, we have a few good games to hold you over. Auburn and Ole Miss kick off at 11, as do Penn State and Michigan. Enjoy your morning, and make sure to burn anything orange within you possession before 2:30. Roll Tide!
All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Week 7
|Game
|Time (CST)
|Channel
|Game
|Time (CST)
|Channel
|Auburn at Ole Miss
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Colgate at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Dayton at Marist
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Iowa State at Texas
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV 108
|Kansas at Oklahoma
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Minnesota at Illinois
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Penn State at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|11:30 AM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Buffalo at UMass
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Wagner at UMass
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|California at Colorado
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|FAMU at Grambling
|1:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|South Dakota at Illinois State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Alabama at Tennessee
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Arkansas at BYU
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Maryland at Indiana
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|NC State at Syracuse
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Ohio at Western Michigan
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oklahoma State at TCU
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Texas State at Troy
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Vanderbilt at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Villanova at Richmond
|2:30 PM
|MASN2 / $Flo Video
|Charleston Southern at Bryant
|3:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Harvard at Howard
|3:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Tulane at South Florida
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Wisconsin at Michigan State
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Utah Tech at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|Arizona at Washington
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Stony Brook at Fordham
|5:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Louisiana Monroe at South Alabama
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|LSU at Florida
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Utah State at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Clemson at Florida State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / Video / ESPN2 / Video / Skycast Video
|Memphis at East Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Nebraska at Purdue
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Stanford at Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 107
|North Carolina at Duke
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|USC at Utah
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Washington State at Oregon State
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Air Force at UNLV
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|San Jose State at Fresno State
|9:45 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
Loading comments...