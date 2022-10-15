How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee in Week 7, and Early Games Open Thread

Alabama and Tennessee headline the college football viewing today, as two of the only three undefeated SEC teams left square off in a top-10 matchup. The Tide has won 16 straight over the Volunteers, and the team in orange is really feeling like they finally have a great shot at knocking off Alabama.

And while most of the media and Twittersphere all agree that Tennessee is probably going to pull off the upset, the Draftkings Sportsbook has Alabama favored by 9 points.

If you want to watch, the game will be broadcast on CBS in the 2:30 CT primetime slot and can be streamed from your phone from the CBS Sports App.

In the meantime, we have a few good games to hold you over. Auburn and Ole Miss kick off at 11, as do Penn State and Michigan. Enjoy your morning, and make sure to burn anything orange within you possession before 2:30. Roll Tide!