- Will we see Bryce Young play today?
- Linebacker Jaylen Moody, who missed last weekend’s 24-20 home win over Texas A&M because of a bruised kidney, is expected to play.
"Wreak havoc every play, and every game get better. ... No days off."@AlabamaFTBL star LB Will Anderson Jr. on what he demands of himself pic.twitter.com/mxPabyluS8— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022
GAME 7: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)
Knoxville, TN ~ 2:30pm CT/2:30pm ET, CBS
- Knoxville forecast calls for a high of 80° with sunny skies and a chance of rain at 1%.
- TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines.
- It appears that Eli Gold will be out again this week on Alabama Radio.
- The Alabama has a 59-37-8 advantage over the Vols all-time. UT has not beaten the Tide in 5,838 days. This winning streak is eligible to get a driver’s license this year.
- The line provided by DraftKings started at Bama a -7 favorite but has risen to -9. The Over/Under is up to 67.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...