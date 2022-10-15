 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Game Thread

It’s the Third Saturday in October. It’s Alabama-Tennessee.

By CB969
/ new
They low down. They dirty. They some snitches.
  • Will we see Bryce Young play today?
  • Linebacker Jaylen Moody, who missed last weekend’s 24-20 home win over Texas A&M because of a bruised kidney, is expected to play.

GAME 7: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Knoxville, TN ~ 2:30pm CT/2:30pm ET, CBS

  • Knoxville forecast calls for a high of 80° with sunny skies and a chance of rain at 1%.
  • TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines.
  • It appears that Eli Gold will be out again this week on Alabama Radio.
  • The Alabama has a 59-37-8 advantage over the Vols all-time. UT has not beaten the Tide in 5,838 days. This winning streak is eligible to get a driver’s license this year.
  • The line provided by DraftKings started at Bama a -7 favorite but has risen to -9. The Over/Under is up to 67.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...