Late Shift Open Thread

I don’t know what Alabama was doing in the first half of this game other than actively trying to lose in every way imaginable, but after falling behind 28-10 in the second quarter they managed to regroup a bit. They closed the half out with ten unanswered to pull within 28-20, then after the half traded blows in the passing game. Tennessee helped out tremendously with a late gaffe of their own, fumbling a mesh that Dallas Turner scooped and scored.

Jalen Hyatt had a Smitty-like performance with five TDs, and both QBs played at a Heisman level. In the end, it took getting into the 50s to win this one and Hendon Hooker did just that. Alabama had a chance to take a lead with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard pushed yet another to the right. Predictably, Tennessee promptly took advantage of the great field position.

Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath got to play the hero, hitting an ugly 40 yarder that was undoubtedly beautiful to the critters in orange. We’ll have plenty more to say on the matter, but for now there is some football on for you tonight if you so desire.

Roll Tide.