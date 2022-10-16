Alabama has had a tough couple of weeks of SEC play and it does not end now. The 5-2 Mississippi State Bulldogs come to town with their air raid offense with hopes of taking the Crimson Tide down. DraftKings has released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Tide is seen as an 18 point favorite. The Over/Under has not been set as of yet.

Alabama has been favored in every game thus far this season. Once once has it been by under double digits.

In this space last week, I did mention that I taking the +7 Third Saturday In October, but I certainly did not expect Bama to lose. This week, I feel like the Tide gets back on track and beat MSU pretty handily but maybe a tick under 18. What are your thoughts?

Poll Will Alabama cover the 18 point spread? Yes, they MAD.

That is just about right.

No, too big of a spread. vote view results 46% Yes, they MAD. (158 votes)

17% That is just about right. (60 votes)

36% No, too big of a spread. (125 votes) 343 votes total Vote Now



