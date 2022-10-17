Filed under: WATCH: Alabama tries to escape Knoxville on SEC Shorts We may not love the topic, but it’s still funny. By Josh Chatham@RBR_Josh Oct 17, 2022, 8:42am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Alabama tries to escape Knoxville on SEC Shorts Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email When Alabama loses, you know they will be the stars of the show and it didn’t disappoint. Another hilarious effort from the team. Enjoy. Roll Tide. More From Roll 'Bama Roll Jumbo Package: No time to lick wounds for 6th ranked Tide Graphing the Tide at Tennessee: too many points, too many penalties UPDATE: Alabama Opens as a Big Favorite Over Mississippi State Tennessee wins October home game, fans tear down goalposts Late Shift Open Thread Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers second half open thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...