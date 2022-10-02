DraftKings has released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is seen as a big favorite regardless of who Alabama starts at quarterback.

DK listed Alabama as a 23.5 point favorite over the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) and it has already ticked up to -24. The Over/Under has yet to be released. We will update this post when that number is known.

TAMU averages 21.8 points scored per game and gives up 17.8 ppg. Alabama counters with an average 48.4-11.0 final score.

Last week, I predicted an Alabama 44-20 victory over Vandy which meant a cover of 14 points. The Tide easily covered with a 55-3 result. With the Aggies getting stomped at Starkville by Mississippi State, will TAMU be playing mad or will they be in quit mode? Remember that Ainias Smith is out for the season. And how mad is Saban? I get the feeling that he will be the bigger man and not run up the score too much. How about 56-14 and a cover? What say you?

Poll Will Alabama cover the 24 points spread? Bama easily covers.

24 seems about right?

Too big of a spread. Take TAMU the +24. vote view results 0% Bama easily covers. (0 votes)

0% 24 seems about right? (0 votes)

0% Too big of a spread. Take TAMU the +24. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now



