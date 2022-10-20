With temperatures on a slow descent down the thermometer, hot dishes become more popular for tailgates at the game or meals at home. Brunswick Stew is always a hit in Alabama and the South.

There are many ways to make Brunswick Stew but we’re trying to make it easy here. This one uses chicken though you can try pork instead/as well if you are handy around the kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 (2 1/2 lb) fryer chicken

1 (16 oz) can creamed corn

1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes sweetened with 1/4 cup sugar (*sugar optional to your taste)

1 chopped onion

1/2 cup BBQ Sauce

1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon liquid smoke - available in grocery stores

1 teaspoon celery salt

Directions:

In a large pot, place the chicken and enough water to cover chicken and bring to a boil. Cook chicken until meat falls off the bone, approximately 45 minutes. Drain the stock and reserve 2 cups of stock. Remove the skin and bones and chop meat. In a separate pot, mix the chicken and remaining ingredients. Simmer slowly for 30 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking. Add a little bit of the stock if the stew become too thick. Serve stew over steamed rice.

