The October 22 game against Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa will have a few prospects in the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

OFFICIAL VISITOR

4-star DL Daevin Hobbs from Concord, NC, ranked #95 overall in 247’s composite. 247 alone ranks him No. 37. On3.com has him at No. 23. It is unclear why his composite is lower. He will be on OV To T-town this weekend. He plans to announce his decision on November 25 between Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia with UNC, Michigan, and Ohio State also making his final six.

4-star DL Jordan Hall (Jacksonville, FL) #118 overall - It is unclear how serious this prospect is about the Crimson Tide but we should find out after the weekend. Most “experts” have him as a UGA lean. This will be his first OV and then he visits Ohio State Nov 25.

PENDING

Texas CB commit High 4-star Malik Muhammad (Dallas, TX) #38 overall - It has not been confirmed if his visit will be official or unofficial. He committed to the Longhorns over the summer but may have some second thoughts. He has a trip planned for Texas A&M the following weekend, Oct 28.

THEY’RE BAA-AAACK

The 5-star package deal of LB Qua Russaw and DL James Smith are expected to be in town as unofficial visitors.

Ole Miss 4-star LB commit Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh, MS), #94 overall - should also be there. Word is he wants to flip but he is getting a great deal of sh!t pressure from his @surely rational@ home-staters.

2024

If you are into looking ahead to future classes, the following croots will also be on hand for the game.

2024 5-star QB Julian Sayin (Carlsbad, CA) - The No. 1 recruit in California is returning for his second unofficial visit all the way from the left coast on his own dime. He may announce his decision within the next few weeks.

2024 4-star LB Jordan Lockhart (Bellflower, CA) - Ole Miss commit attends St. John Bosco.

2024 4-star LB Sterling Dixon (Mobile, AL)

2024 4-star WR Braylon Burnside (Starkville, MS)

2025 QB K.J. Lacey (Saraland, AL)