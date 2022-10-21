Oh, Come On R10:

Nothing really lasts forever. We know this. Not species. Not empires. Not queens of England. Not marriages, historical winning streaks, or (hopefully) feuds between Davies brothers. And, sadly, certainly not weekends. So let’s carpe some diem, lace up our best dancing shoes, prepare a tasty beverage, and unwind with some equally tasty tunes today. Please share your own mixed bag of musical fun in the comments below. Party on, dudes!
- All Day and All of the Night (from One For The Road) by The Kinks
- Viva Las Vegas by Dead Kennedys
- Drinkin’ Problem by Midland
- Finest Worksong by R.E.M.
- Feeling Good by Nina Simone
- Too Much by Elvis Presley
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by Devo
- Listen to Me Girl by The Smithereens
- The Sweetest Taboo by Sade
- Bullets in the Street and Blood by Cody ChesnuTT (feat. Raphael Saadiq)
