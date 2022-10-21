SoccerSchool — Alabama Crimson Tide claim No. 1 national ranking en route to SEC West crown

Early in the season it became apparent that the University of Alabama women’s soccer program had turned the corner after several years of respectable output.

After a 2-1 start that saw ‘Bama begin play in the Sunshine State, Alabama came home for a critical game against No. 18 Clemson. To the surprise of many, ‘Bama won that game handily, pitching a 3-0 shootout. With some momentum on their side, the 3-1 Tide began a critical three-game road trip through the entire state of Utah, where they would face the Utes, Utah Valley, and No. 6 BYU. Riding a hot hand, the Tide easily dispatched Valley, tied the Utes in a defensive draw, and beat the Cougars — all on the road.

That was when most of us knew the Tide (5-1-1) had not only morphed into a very good team, but one that had the possibility to claim a special season.

Two-plus months later, an 11-game winning streak, three more ranked foes later, and that mission has been achieved, as Alabama has seen a seasons of first. For the first time ever, it has swept through the SEC to-date with a perfect 8-0-0 mark. It has beaten every ranked opponent for the first time ever. It claimed its first division crown for the program. And it has all culminated in a first-ever No. 1 national ranking.

There are still two regular season games remaining — hosting the Gators, and a season-ending road match in Auburn — plus plenty of post-season soccer left to play. But this squad deserves both the recognition for the championship, and a tip o’ the cap from Bama fans everywhere.

Roll Tide, ladies.

Roll Tide.

If you want to follow the Tide, they are on the Twitter machine at @AlabamaSoccer.