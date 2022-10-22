How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State in Week 8

After a depressing, laundry-filled loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the 6th-ranked Crimson Tide is set to take on the #24 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Central Time. If you don’t have cable, any streaming service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or Sling Orange will get you access online.
If you missed it, here are RBR’s previews for the game:
Essentially, most are expecting a rather resounding win for the Crimson Tide. The folks at Draftkings would agree, as their sportsbook has the Tide favored to win by 21 points.
All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Until 6:00 tonight, you have a whole assortment of games and general college football revelry to partake in. It’s about that time of year for Ohio State to inexplicably lose a game they have no business losing. Might Iowa pull one over on them for the B1G brunch time slot?
At 2:30, Ole Miss and LSU take the SEC’s primetime CBS slot. Ole Miss is still undefeated and in first place in the West, while LSU seems to be starting to get all of that talent on the same page (somewhat) and is starting to look like a dangerous team again. Over in the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma State are playing at the same time.
The full slate is below. Happy Saturday, and enjoy the fall weather!
Week 8
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|Cincinnati at SMU
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV: 108
|Houston at Navy
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Indiana at Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Iowa at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
|Kansas at Baylor
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|NAIA: Saint Francis at Indiana Wesleyan
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|UT Martin at Tennessee
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Duke at Miami
|11:30 AM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Bowling Green at Central Michigan
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Stonehill at Saint Francis
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Dartmouth at Columbia
|12:30 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|West Virginia at Texas Tech
|2:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Boston College at Wake Forest
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|BYU at Liberty
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Holy Cross at Lafayette
|2:30 PM
|NBCSBA *4 / $espn+ Video
|FIU at Charlotte
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Memphis at Tulane
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Northwestern at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Ole Miss at LSU
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Purdue at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Samford at ETSU
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Texas at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|UCLA at Oregon
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
|Western Michigan at Miami Ohio
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Arizona State at Stanford
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Bethune Cookman at MVSU
|3:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Missouri State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH+ *4 / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|Prairie View at Lamar
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Gardner Webb at Charleston Southern
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Fresno State at New Mexico
|5:30 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Boise State at Air Force
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Mississippi State at Alabama
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Minnesota at Penn State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Texas A&M at South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UCF at East Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Colorado at Oregon State
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Kansas State at TCU
|7:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Pittsburgh at Louisville
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Utah State at Wyoming
|8:45 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|San Diego State at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Washington at California
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Montana at Sacramento State
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Loading comments...