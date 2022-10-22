 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State in Week 8

Times, channels, odds, and all the game list for the day

By Brent C. Taylor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Alabama at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After a depressing, laundry-filled loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the 6th-ranked Crimson Tide is set to take on the #24 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Central Time. If you don’t have cable, any streaming service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or Sling Orange will get you access online.

Alabama football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Tide games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Alabama football this season.

If you missed it, here are RBR’s previews for the game:

Essentially, most are expecting a rather resounding win for the Crimson Tide. The folks at Draftkings would agree, as their sportsbook has the Tide favored to win by 21 points.

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Until 6:00 tonight, you have a whole assortment of games and general college football revelry to partake in. It’s about that time of year for Ohio State to inexplicably lose a game they have no business losing. Might Iowa pull one over on them for the B1G brunch time slot?

At 2:30, Ole Miss and LSU take the SEC’s primetime CBS slot. Ole Miss is still undefeated and in first place in the West, while LSU seems to be starting to get all of that talent on the same page (somewhat) and is starting to look like a dangerous team again. Over in the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma State are playing at the same time.

The full slate is below. Happy Saturday, and enjoy the fall weather!

Week 8

Game Time (CT) Channel
Game Time (CT) Channel
Cincinnati at SMU 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV: 108
Houston at Navy 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Indiana at Rutgers 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Iowa at Ohio State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
Kansas at Baylor 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Louisiana Monroe at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
NAIA: Saint Francis at Indiana Wesleyan 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Syracuse at Clemson 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
UT Martin at Tennessee 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Duke at Miami 11:30 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Bowling Green at Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Stonehill at Saint Francis 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Dartmouth at Columbia 12:30 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
West Virginia at Texas Tech 2:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Boston College at Wake Forest 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
BYU at Liberty 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Holy Cross at Lafayette 2:30 PM NBCSBA *4 / $espn+ Video
FIU at Charlotte 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Memphis at Tulane 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Northwestern at Maryland 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Ole Miss at LSU 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Purdue at Wisconsin 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Samford at ETSU 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video / Nexstar (cable)
Texas at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
UCLA at Oregon 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
Western Michigan at Miami Ohio 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona State at Stanford 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Bethune Cookman at MVSU 3:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
Vanderbilt at Missouri 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Missouri State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH+ *4 / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
Prairie View at Lamar 4:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Gardner Webb at Charleston Southern 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Fresno State at New Mexico 5:30 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Boise State at Air Force 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Mississippi State at Alabama 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN2 / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Minnesota at Penn State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Texas A&M at South Carolina 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UCF at East Carolina 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Colorado at Oregon State 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Kansas State at TCU 7:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Pittsburgh at Louisville 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Utah State at Wyoming 8:45 PM FS2 / FOX Video
San Diego State at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Washington at California 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Montana at Sacramento State 10:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...