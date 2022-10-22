How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State in Week 8

After a depressing, laundry-filled loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the 6th-ranked Crimson Tide is set to take on the #24 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Central Time. If you don’t have cable, any streaming service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or Sling Orange will get you access online.

If you missed it, here are RBR’s previews for the game:

Essentially, most are expecting a rather resounding win for the Crimson Tide. The folks at Draftkings would agree, as their sportsbook has the Tide favored to win by 21 points.

Until 6:00 tonight, you have a whole assortment of games and general college football revelry to partake in. It’s about that time of year for Ohio State to inexplicably lose a game they have no business losing. Might Iowa pull one over on them for the B1G brunch time slot?

At 2:30, Ole Miss and LSU take the SEC’s primetime CBS slot. Ole Miss is still undefeated and in first place in the West, while LSU seems to be starting to get all of that talent on the same page (somewhat) and is starting to look like a dangerous team again. Over in the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma State are playing at the same time.

The full slate is below. Happy Saturday, and enjoy the fall weather!