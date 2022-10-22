Nothing like HOME. @haha_cd6 @BarrettAJones #24Hours #RollTide pic.twitter.com/iFJXQJeA6M— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 21, 2022
GAME 8: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:00pm CT/7:00pm ET, ESPN
- Former Bama All-American and MSU Head Coach Sylvester Croom will be recognized at Bryant-Denny. Later this year, he will officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Took long enough!
- This is Year 3 in StarkVegas for Mike Leach. The 61-year old is 16–15 and 9–13 in the SEC.
- Tuscaloosa forecast calls for a high of 77° with partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain at 4%. Temps will dip down into the high 40s overnight. Prepare accordingly.
- TV Announcers: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Holly Rowe and Todd McShay on the sidelines.
- Pat McAfee will be attempting some kind of Manning & Manning thing simultaneously on ESPN2 if you are into that.
- Eli Gold is still not back on Alabama Radio from hhis medical leave.
- The Bullies are 17-86-3 versus Alabama with their last win coming in 2007.
- The line provided by DraftKings has Bama as a -21 favorite. The Over/Under is 61.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
