Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Thread

Mike Leach brings his Air Raid Offense to T-Town.

By CB969
NCAA Football: Alabama at Mississippi State
Mike Leach is winless against the Tide.
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

GAME 8: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:00pm CT/7:00pm ET, ESPN

  • Former Bama All-American and MSU Head Coach Sylvester Croom will be recognized at Bryant-Denny. Later this year, he will officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Took long enough!
  • This is Year 3 in StarkVegas for Mike Leach. The 61-year old is 16–15 and 9–13 in the SEC.
  • Tuscaloosa forecast calls for a high of 77° with partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain at 4%. Temps will dip down into the high 40s overnight. Prepare accordingly.
  • TV Announcers: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Holly Rowe and Todd McShay on the sidelines.
  • Pat McAfee will be attempting some kind of Manning & Manning thing simultaneously on ESPN2 if you are into that.
  • Eli Gold is still not back on Alabama Radio from hhis medical leave.
  • The Bullies are 17-86-3 versus Alabama with their last win coming in 2007.
  • The line provided by DraftKings has Bama as a -21 favorite. The Over/Under is 61.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

