Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Second Half Open Thread

Alabama pretty well shut down the Mike Leach Air Raid attack with some phenomenal play from Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks, who both broke up a whole bunch of slants passes. Plus Leach was determined to go for it on every 4th down, and it mostly backfired.

Offensively, Bryce Young was his usual self, dancing around and making good throws to march the ball up and down the field. The Tide rushing game was mostly ineffective, but Jahmyr Gibbs did get free for one explosive TD run. The refs actually called roughing the passer and targeting on Alabama's opponent this week, and that's definitely helped things out.

On to the second half. RollTide!