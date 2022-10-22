Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Well, the defense answered the bell and the Tide coasted to victory. It was interesting to see Eli Ricks get the start at cornerback, and he had quite a game. The pass rush was all over Mississippi State QB Will Rogers tonight as well. Best of all, penalties and mental errors were greatly reduced.

On the other hand, Alabama wasn’t particularly adept at running or passing the ball tonight, especially during a second half that saw them score a meager six points. Bryce was a little off, which makes you wonder how sore that shoulder was after all of the passes last week, plus the hits. He probably needs the bye week worse than anyone, but they all can use it.

There is some football to watch tonight if you so desire.

Roll Tide.