Alabama and LSU have a week off before their big showdown in Baton Rouge. Most bookmakers do not make public their odds for two weeks in advance. However if you are a subscriber to DraftKings, you probably got a notice Sunday morning on the earliest point spread for the game.

Yes, you read that right. The Crimson Tide is a 16.5 point favorite on the road November 5th. The Over/Under will probably not be released until next week.

Alabama destroyed Mississippi State on Saturday who obliterated LSU 31-16 earlier in the season. Could that be the source of their pretzel logic?

Poll Can Alabama cover 16.5 point over LSU? NO! It’s Rat Poison!

It’s just about right.

