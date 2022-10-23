Alabama and LSU have a week off before their big showdown in Baton Rouge. Most bookmakers do not make public their odds for two weeks in advance. However if you are a subscriber to DraftKings, you probably got a notice Sunday morning on the earliest point spread for the game.
Yes, you read that right. The Crimson Tide is a 16.5 point favorite on the road November 5th. The Over/Under will probably not be released until next week.
Alabama destroyed Mississippi State on Saturday who obliterated LSU 31-16 earlier in the season. Could that be the source of their pretzel logic?
Poll
Can Alabama cover 16.5 point over LSU?
-
70%
NO! It’s Rat Poison!
-
20%
It’s just about right.
-
9%
Yes, Bama will win big.
Loading comments...