SNEAK PEEK: Alabama a Surprisingly Big Favorite Over LSU

Las Vegas still believes in the Crimson Tide.

NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Alabama
It doesn’t get easier for the Tide.
Alabama and LSU have a week off before their big showdown in Baton Rouge. Most bookmakers do not make public their odds for two weeks in advance. However if you are a subscriber to DraftKings, you probably got a notice Sunday morning on the earliest point spread for the game.

Yes, you read that right. The Crimson Tide is a 16.5 point favorite on the road November 5th. The Over/Under will probably not be released until next week.

Alabama destroyed Mississippi State on Saturday who obliterated LSU 31-16 earlier in the season. Could that be the source of their pretzel logic?

Poll

Can Alabama cover 16.5 point over LSU?

view results
  • 70%
    NO! It’s Rat Poison!
    (169 votes)
  • 20%
    It’s just about right.
    (49 votes)
  • 9%
    Yes, Bama will win big.
    (23 votes)
241 votes total Vote Now


