WATCH: SEC Shorts sends everyone to therapy

This week on SEC Shorts, everyone goes to therapy. Well, except for Tennessee. That fanbase is correctly depicted as the only one in the conference that is genuinely happy with the way their season has gone thus far, and the therapist represents college football fans as a whole who are rooting for those orange clad critters because they have been the subject of so much abuse. In any case, it’s another amusing effort from the crew.

Enjoy.

Have to admit that the Tennessee fan wearing his 90s era Starter jacket made me chuckle quite a bit. We will know in three short weeks whether a rematch in Atlanta is imminent.

Roll Tide.