Title Town: Men and Women’s Cross Country Teams sweep SEC Championships in Oxford

The Football team may have taken the week off, but Alabama’s other athletics programs have not. Earlier this week, the Women’s Soccer team claimed the No. 1 national ranking and then clenched the SEC regular season crown. And today, at the SEC Championships in Oxford, the Men and Women’s Cross Country teams swept the podiums, clinching titles for both programs.

It was a dominant showing for the women’s squad, while the men’s team had to claw their way to victory:

“We have great student-athletes, coaches and staff, and they all work very hard so we can compete at this level in this conference. Even with all that, it’s so rare that you get days like today, when everything comes together perfectly. We saw two extraordinary but very different races out there. The women came in poised and ready for their moment and they took it. Our men were in a fight from the moment they toed the line and they really dug deep and got us the finishes we had to have. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished and can’t wait to continue this season at regionals.”

That was not all, though. Vincent Kiprop claimed another one for his trophy case too.

Victor Kiprop gets the 2022 SEC title, giving UA back-to-back individual crowns, following Eliud Kipsang's solo win a year ago!#BamaXC #ChampionshipSchool #RollTide pic.twitter.com/L5AtLvijLb — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) October 28, 2022

For Kiprop, it was his second SEC crown, after winning last years 8,000 meter — and it gives the Tide B2B individual titles in the 10K.

The complete story, and individual results, are over at Roll Tide dot com.

Congratulations to everyone, and Roll Tide.