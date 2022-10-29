NCAA College Football Week 9 Early Games Open Thread

With the Alabama Crimson Tide on a bye this week, Tide fans can rest easy for a Saturday as they watch whatever chaos befalls the college football world today.

As always, you can head on over to Draftkings to check out their sportsbook for all the betting lines.

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

First up, we have Arkansas and Auburn for an SEC West battle. Auburn is a bit of a floating dumpster fire that’s clinging on to dear life, while Arkansas hasn’t quite lived up to some of their early season expectations.

We also have a major B1G showdown between Ohio State and Penn State at the same time as the Nittany Lions look to knock off the #1 team in the country.

At 2:30, Georgia and Florida kick off in the CBS timeslot. Georgia is clearly the favorite, but never count out the Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. If Anthony Richardson and crew knock off the Bulldogs, it could throw NCAA landscape into chaos.

If you hate yourself, Missou and South Carolina start at 3:00. They might get staggered commercial break times from the UGA-FL game.

Then at 6, we have Tennessee and Kentucky. The Wildcats look to have been a bit overrated coming into the season, but they’re still a dangerous team. This will be Tennessee’s first test to see if they can maintain the focus/intensity they displayed in beating Alabama.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss also start at 6:30, and after Lane Kiffin’s comments this week, there could be some interesting storylines.

You also have Michigan and Michigan State— always a good rivalry, even if the Spartans are severely overmatched this year.

And for the most degenerate of you, Stanford vs UCLA headlines the Pac-12 After Dark program.