NCAA College Football Week 9 Early Games Open Thread

With the Alabama Crimson Tide on a bye this week, Tide fans can rest easy for a Saturday as they watch whatever chaos befalls the college football world today.
First up, we have Arkansas and Auburn for an SEC West battle. Auburn is a bit of a floating dumpster fire that’s clinging on to dear life, while Arkansas hasn’t quite lived up to some of their early season expectations.
We also have a major B1G showdown between Ohio State and Penn State at the same time as the Nittany Lions look to knock off the #1 team in the country.
At 2:30, Georgia and Florida kick off in the CBS timeslot. Georgia is clearly the favorite, but never count out the Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. If Anthony Richardson and crew knock off the Bulldogs, it could throw NCAA landscape into chaos.
If you hate yourself, Missou and South Carolina start at 3:00. They might get staggered commercial break times from the UGA-FL game.
Then at 6, we have Tennessee and Kentucky. The Wildcats look to have been a bit overrated coming into the season, but they’re still a dangerous team. This will be Tennessee’s first test to see if they can maintain the focus/intensity they displayed in beating Alabama.
Texas A&M and Ole Miss also start at 6:30, and after Lane Kiffin’s comments this week, there could be some interesting storylines.
You also have Michigan and Michigan State— always a good rivalry, even if the Spartans are severely overmatched this year.
And for the most degenerate of you, Stanford vs UCLA headlines the Pac-12 After Dark program.
Week 9
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Arkansas at Auburn
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Boston College at UConn
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Penn State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
|Oklahoma at Iowa State
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Saint Francis at Sacred Heart
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|South Florida at Houston
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|TCU at West Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Toledo at Eastern Michigan
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Georgetown at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|MASN2 / NBCSBA / $espn+ Video
|Miami at Virginia
|11:30 AM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Campbell at North Carolina A&T
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Towson at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $Flo Video
|Harvard at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|NESN+ / $espn+ Video
|Southern at Jackson State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Rutgers at Minnesota
|1:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Lincoln at Texas Southern
|2:00 PM
|ATTSW
|Cincinnati at UCF
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV: 108
|Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Illinois at Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|New Mexico State at UMass
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Northwestern at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma State at Kansas State
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 107
|Oregon at California
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Temple at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Missouri at South Carolina
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Nicholls at Lamar
|3:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|South Alabama at Arkansas State
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UAPB at Florida A&M
|3:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|Coastal Carolina at Marshall
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Colorado State at Boise State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UAB at Florida Atlantic
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|USC at Arizona
|6:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Arizona State at Colorado
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Baylor at Texas Tech
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Michigan State at Michigan
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Pittsburgh at North Carolina
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Nevada at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|San Diego State at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Stanford at UCLA
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
