NCAA College Football Week 9 Early Games Open Thread

Alabama is on a bye, enjoy the general malarky at your own pace this week!

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With the Alabama Crimson Tide on a bye this week, Tide fans can rest easy for a Saturday as they watch whatever chaos befalls the college football world today.

First up, we have Arkansas and Auburn for an SEC West battle. Auburn is a bit of a floating dumpster fire that’s clinging on to dear life, while Arkansas hasn’t quite lived up to some of their early season expectations.

We also have a major B1G showdown between Ohio State and Penn State at the same time as the Nittany Lions look to knock off the #1 team in the country.

At 2:30, Georgia and Florida kick off in the CBS timeslot. Georgia is clearly the favorite, but never count out the Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. If Anthony Richardson and crew knock off the Bulldogs, it could throw NCAA landscape into chaos.

If you hate yourself, Missou and South Carolina start at 3:00. They might get staggered commercial break times from the UGA-FL game.

Then at 6, we have Tennessee and Kentucky. The Wildcats look to have been a bit overrated coming into the season, but they’re still a dangerous team. This will be Tennessee’s first test to see if they can maintain the focus/intensity they displayed in beating Alabama.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss also start at 6:30, and after Lane Kiffin’s comments this week, there could be some interesting storylines.

You also have Michigan and Michigan State— always a good rivalry, even if the Spartans are severely overmatched this year.

And for the most degenerate of you, Stanford vs UCLA headlines the Pac-12 After Dark program.

Week 9

Game Time Channel
Game Time Channel
Arkansas at Auburn 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Boston College at UConn 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Georgia Tech at Florida State 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Notre Dame at Syracuse 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Penn State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
Oklahoma at Iowa State 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Saint Francis at Sacred Heart 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
South Florida at Houston 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
TCU at West Virginia 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Toledo at Eastern Michigan 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgetown at Lafayette 11:30 AM MASN2 / NBCSBA / $espn+ Video
Miami at Virginia 11:30 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Campbell at North Carolina A&T 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Towson at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY / $Flo Video
Harvard at Dartmouth 12:30 PM NESN+ / $espn+ Video
Southern at Jackson State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Rutgers at Minnesota 1:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Lincoln at Texas Southern 2:00 PM ATTSW
Cincinnati at UCF 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV: 108
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL) 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Illinois at Nebraska 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
New Mexico State at UMass 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Northwestern at Iowa 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 107
Oregon at California 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Temple at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Wake Forest at Louisville 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Missouri at South Carolina 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Nicholls at Lamar 3:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
South Alabama at Arkansas State 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UAPB at Florida A&M 3:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
Coastal Carolina at Marshall 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Colorado State at Boise State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Kentucky at Tennessee 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UAB at Florida Atlantic 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
USC at Arizona 6:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Arizona State at Colorado 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Baylor at Texas Tech 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Ole Miss at Texas A&M 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Michigan State at Michigan 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Pittsburgh at North Carolina 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Nevada at San Jose State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
San Diego State at Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Stanford at UCLA 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

