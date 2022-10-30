Last week, a sneak peek point spread of Alabama and LSU was released by DraftKings with the Crimson Tide favored by a whopping 16.5 points. Today, the line has settled into a still pretty high number of -12.5 in favor of the crimson and white.

Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge for a night game with the Tigers on Saturday. The last two Tide teams have not always played their best on the road. With it being a night game in Tiger Stadium, expect a raucous crowd to greet the Tide. The winner of this game takes a lead in the SEC West race.

The Over/Under will be released later today and we will update this post.

Poll What say you? Still too many points.

Just about right.

It will be closer. vote view results 29% Still too many points. (147 votes)

47% Just about right. (241 votes)

23% It will be closer. (118 votes) 506 votes total Vote Now



