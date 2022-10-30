 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Still A Double Digit Favorite Over LSU

Las Vegas really likes the Crimson Tide.

By CB969
Mississippi State v Alabama
“First Down, Ja’Corey Brooks.”
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Last week, a sneak peek point spread of Alabama and LSU was released by DraftKings with the Crimson Tide favored by a whopping 16.5 points. Today, the line has settled into a still pretty high number of -12.5 in favor of the crimson and white.

Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge for a night game with the Tigers on Saturday. The last two Tide teams have not always played their best on the road. With it being a night game in Tiger Stadium, expect a raucous crowd to greet the Tide. The winner of this game takes a lead in the SEC West race.

The Over/Under will be released later today and we will update this post.

