The latest edition of the Nick Saban Show is out, in which he breaks down the action from Fayetteville. Saban is as complimentary of Jalen Milroe as you imagine he would be, counting the 77 yard scramble as the key turning point in the game.

This week also features profiles on WR coach Holmon Wiggins and OG Emil Ekiyor, Jr.

It’s about 20 minutes long and well worth your time as usual.

Enjoy.

Roll Tide.