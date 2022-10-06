The October 8 game against Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa will be the toughest Alabama ticket of the season to acquire. A few lucky recruits will be allowed entrance into Bryant-Denny Stadium without paying a dime - and it’s all above board (something a certain methinks-he-protests-too-much coach is not familiar with).

OFFICIAL VISITORS

UNCOMMITTED

5-star EDGE Keon Keeley from Tampa, FL #8 overall - Alabama may have the edge over Florida and Ohio State.

from Tampa, FL #8 overall - Alabama may have the edge over Florida and Ohio State. 5-star CB Cormani McClain from Lakeland, FL #2 overall - Florida has the lead but Bama has a way of blowing recruits away on their OVs.

from Lakeland, FL #2 overall - Florida has the lead but Bama has a way of blowing recruits away on their OVs. 5-star TE Duce Robinson from Phoenix, AZ #20 overall - Southern Cal likely.

COMMITTED

Alabama 4-star QB commit Eli Holstein #66 overall

#66 overall Alabama 4-star OL commit Miles McVay #190

#190 Alabama 3-star OL commit Raymond Pulido #435

NOTABLE UNOFFICIAL VISITORS

The Unofficial Visitors list is as long as Santa’s naughty list. Below are a few highlights.

NON-ALABAMA COMMITS

Ole Miss 4-star LB commit Suntarine Perkins , #94 overall - Alabama is putting in a big push for this guy. It seemed he was going to flip in August but never did. He has taken no OVs.

, #94 overall - Alabama is putting in a big push for this guy. It seemed he was going to flip in August but never did. He has taken no OVs. Florida 4-star DL commit Kelby Collins , #173 overall - The Gardendale, AL resident made three OV’s (Fla, UGA, SC) in June and then made a surprise commitment to the Gators in August. If Nick Saban really wants this guy at this point, he will be able to get him to flip. However, Bama already has DL Jordan Renaud (#69 overall), Hunter Osborne (#128), and Edric Hill (#176) committed with James Smith (#14) still a strong possibility. Collins’s boat may have sailed.

, #173 overall - The Gardendale, AL resident made three OV’s (Fla, UGA, SC) in June and then made a surprise commitment to the Gators in August. If Nick Saban really wants this guy at this point, he will be able to get him to flip. However, Bama already has DL Jordan Renaud (#69 overall), Hunter Osborne (#128), and Edric Hill (#176) committed with James Smith (#14) still a strong possibility. Collins’s boat may have sailed. Uncommitted 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs, #150 overall (Concord, NC) - It is so difficult to get these North Carolina kids to leave the state. However, Hobbs is supposed to be in town this weekend (unconfirmed) and then return Oct. 22 (Miss St.) for an OV. That has to make UNC nervous.

ALABAMA COMMITS

Several recruits already committed will be at the game, hopefully convincing the above guys of where they need to be.

2023

2024

4-star CB Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 #38

4-star TE/WR Martavious Collins, 2024 #104

4-star WR Perry Thompson, 2024 #176

HOOP DREAMS

Nate Oats and staff will be taking advantage of the atmosphere by hosting 4-star SF Mouhamed Dioubate out of Flushing, NY.