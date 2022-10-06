Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN reported that Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson will not be available for the Alabama game and may be gone for the season due to a broken bone in his hand.

I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the the season - at the least the foreseeable future. — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) October 6, 2022

Johnson, who transferred from LSU in the off-season, took over the Aggies offense in place of the ineffective Haynes King. In the first two games of the season (Sam Houston St and App State), King was 33 of 51 for 461 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs. He went the distance in the upset loss to the Mountaineers and was replaced by Johnson the following week. In the three games that followed (Mia, Ark, MSU), Johnson was not much better, passing 40 of 61 for 494 yards and one touchdown in each game. He had no interceptions but got sacked 10 times.

Johnson was injured in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s defeat by Mississippi State. King completed a drive that Johnson had started with a 4 yard touchdown run but threw interceptions on each of the next two series - the second one returned for a touchdown.

If this report is true, it might affect the decision by Nick Saban with his quarterback. There is a better likelihood that Jalen Milore gets the start while Bryce Young rests his shoulder.