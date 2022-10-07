 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Plymouth Satellite R10:

A-faster than the speed of light...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Stars that shine after 3:30 in the morning...
Oh, October — the month that blesses us with heavenly weather and a helluva tasty football schedule to enjoy on our Saturdays. Oh, but it’s only Friday, so let’s prepare ourselves with ten tasty tunes times however many you want to add. Oh, I won’t mind. Oh, no. Oh, no.

Oh, yeah...

  1. Planet Claire by The B-52’s
  2. Here’s Lookin At You, Kid by The Gaslight Anthem
  3. Saturn by Stevie Wonder
  4. European Son by The Velvet Underground
  5. Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder
  6. moving through your mind by Jessy Wilson
  7. Hypocritical Kiss by Jack White
  8. Tarpit by Dinosaur Jr.
  9. Move Over by Janis Joplin
  10. Strange Days by The Doors

Bonus: Last Train to London by Electric Light Orchestra

Double Bonus: Snotty Nose Rez Kids by Snotty Nose Rez Kids (feat. Nyomi Wahai)

