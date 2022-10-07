Plymouth Satellite R10:

Oh, October — the month that blesses us with heavenly weather and a helluva tasty football schedule to enjoy on our Saturdays. Oh, but it’s only Friday, so let’s prepare ourselves with ten tasty tunes times however many you want to add. Oh, I won’t mind. Oh, no. Oh, no.
Oh, yeah...
- Planet Claire by The B-52’s
- Here’s Lookin At You, Kid by The Gaslight Anthem
- Saturn by Stevie Wonder
- European Son by The Velvet Underground
- Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder
- moving through your mind by Jessy Wilson
- Hypocritical Kiss by Jack White
- Tarpit by Dinosaur Jr.
- Move Over by Janis Joplin
- Strange Days by The Doors
Bonus: Last Train to London by Electric Light Orchestra
Double Bonus: Snotty Nose Rez Kids by Snotty Nose Rez Kids (feat. Nyomi Wahai)
Loading comments...