RBR is giving away two tickets to Alabama at Tennessee!

Boy, do we have some news for you.

If you were hoping to go to the Alabama at Tennessee game on October 15 but find yourself without tickets, today may be your lucky day! A loyal reader has donated two tickets in the Alabama section that he can no longer use, specifically asking us to match them up with a fan who otherwise would not be able to go. His message:

I have 2 tickets to the Bama @ Tennessee game that I obtained through my TidePride account. I had every intention of going to the game but my “part-time” gig in the military will prevent me from doing so. My proposal: You and the team at RBR come up with a contest and give these two tickets away. Let me know if you are interested and I can transfer the tickets to you (or your designated member of the team) and you can have a nice little promotion. I would, of course, wish to remain completely anonymous. Just chalk it up to the good graces of a fellow Bama fanatic.

We will facilitate the transfer to the winning party.

Again, this reader made it clear that he wants the tickets to go to an Alabama fan who otherwise would not be able to go. If you plan to flip them for a profit, please do not make a submission. Proving that we still maintain some faith in humanity, we are going by the honor system here.

So, how can you win?

Easy!

Email us at rbrmeltdown@gmail.com (hey, we may as well use that mailbox for something, right?) with subject “Tennessee tickets” by Sunday, telling us why you or a person you nominate should be the lucky winner. We will vote as a staff and announce the winner on Monday, keeping you as anonymous as you wish to be (though we will share the content of the winning email.)

It’s really that simple!

Roll Tide.