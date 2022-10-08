A year ago, Texas A&M managed a major upset win over the Crimson Tide in College Station. Then, the Aggies turned around and got the #1 recruiting class in the country, and their coach, Jimbo Fisher, made all kinds of waves over the offseason firing off at Nick Saban about it.
This rematch garnered a whole lot of hype in the offseason, but it has since lost its luster after the Aggies dropped early season losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State. It’s still one of the CBS Primetime slots in a double-header, though, and could wind up being must-see TV, as the Aggies are without starting QB Max Johnson, and Alabama could possibly be playing without Heisman QB Bryce Young.
The game will be aired on CBS at 7:00 pm (CST) tonight, or you can stream it on the CBS Sports app.
According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by a hefty 24 points, with a lower O/U of 48. The betting folks are expecting a rather low scoring affair, and with both teams possibly out of their starting QBs, I’d take them up on that bet.
It’ll be a long day until then, though. So in the meantime, here’s the slate of games for the rest of the day. Arkansas and Miss State should be a good one for possibly the second best team in the SEC West, and we also have Oklahoma-Texas in the same 11:00 am slot. In the Big 10, Ohio State and Michigan State kick off at 3:00. Sparty has been a bit disappointing this season, but OSU is always good for dropping one game they shouldn’t each year.
Week 6
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Louisville at Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Michigan at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Missouri at Florida
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX)
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Purdue at Maryland
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|TCU at Kansas
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Tennessee at LSU
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Princeton at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|(MASN2 / NBCSBA) *4 / $espn+ Video
|Albany at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|SNY *4 / $Flo Video
|Brown at CCSU
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Marist at Stetson
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Akron at Ohio
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Furman at The Citadel
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Georgia Southern at Georgia State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Grambling at Alabama A&M
|1:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video / affiliates (cable)
|Auburn at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|East Carolina at Tulane
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Tulsa at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Utah at UCLA
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Wisconsin at Northwestern
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Duke at Georgia Tech
|3:00 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|North Carolina at Miami
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Ohio State at Michigan State
|3:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Washington at Arizona State
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Illinois State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH *4 / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|Lamar at Incarnate Word
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Air Force at Utah State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|James Madison at Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|UConn at FIU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Wyoming at New Mexico
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Army at Wake Forest
|6:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Clemson at Boston College
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Iowa at Illinois
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Kansas State at Iowa State
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|South Carolina at Kentucky
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Washington State at USC
|6:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Florida State at NC State
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Texas A&M at Alabama
|7:00 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Oregon at Arizona
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Fresno State at Boise State
|8:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Hawaii at San Diego State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oregon State at Stanford
|10:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
