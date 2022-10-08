A year ago, Texas A&M managed a major upset win over the Crimson Tide in College Station. Then, the Aggies turned around and got the #1 recruiting class in the country, and their coach, Jimbo Fisher, made all kinds of waves over the offseason firing off at Nick Saban about it.

This rematch garnered a whole lot of hype in the offseason, but it has since lost its luster after the Aggies dropped early season losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State. It’s still one of the CBS Primetime slots in a double-header, though, and could wind up being must-see TV, as the Aggies are without starting QB Max Johnson, and Alabama could possibly be playing without Heisman QB Bryce Young.

The game will be aired on CBS at 7:00 pm (CST) tonight, or you can stream it on the CBS Sports app.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by a hefty 24 points, with a lower O/U of 48. The betting folks are expecting a rather low scoring affair, and with both teams possibly out of their starting QBs, I’d take them up on that bet.

It’ll be a long day until then, though. So in the meantime, here’s the slate of games for the rest of the day. Arkansas and Miss State should be a good one for possibly the second best team in the SEC West, and we also have Oklahoma-Texas in the same 11:00 am slot. In the Big 10, Ohio State and Michigan State kick off at 3:00. Sparty has been a bit disappointing this season, but OSU is always good for dropping one game they shouldn’t each year.