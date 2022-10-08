 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more open thread

The Tide gets a revenge game with the Texas A&M Aggies this evening... Here’s how to watch

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Alabama at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A year ago, Texas A&M managed a major upset win over the Crimson Tide in College Station. Then, the Aggies turned around and got the #1 recruiting class in the country, and their coach, Jimbo Fisher, made all kinds of waves over the offseason firing off at Nick Saban about it.

This rematch garnered a whole lot of hype in the offseason, but it has since lost its luster after the Aggies dropped early season losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State. It’s still one of the CBS Primetime slots in a double-header, though, and could wind up being must-see TV, as the Aggies are without starting QB Max Johnson, and Alabama could possibly be playing without Heisman QB Bryce Young.

The game will be aired on CBS at 7:00 pm (CST) tonight, or you can stream it on the CBS Sports app.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by a hefty 24 points, with a lower O/U of 48. The betting folks are expecting a rather low scoring affair, and with both teams possibly out of their starting QBs, I’d take them up on that bet.

It’ll be a long day until then, though. So in the meantime, here’s the slate of games for the rest of the day. Arkansas and Miss State should be a good one for possibly the second best team in the SEC West, and we also have Oklahoma-Texas in the same 11:00 am slot. In the Big 10, Ohio State and Michigan State kick off at 3:00. Sparty has been a bit disappointing this season, but OSU is always good for dropping one game they shouldn’t each year.

Week 6

Game Time Channel
Game Time Channel
Arkansas at Mississippi State 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisville at Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Michigan at Indiana 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Missouri at Florida 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX) 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Purdue at Maryland 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
TCU at Kansas 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Tennessee at LSU 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Princeton at Lafayette 11:30 AM (MASN2 / NBCSBA) *4 / $espn+ Video
Albany at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY *4 / $Flo Video
Brown at CCSU 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Marist at Stetson 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Akron at Ohio 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Furman at The Citadel 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Georgia Southern at Georgia State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Grambling at Alabama A&M 1:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video / affiliates (cable)
Auburn at Georgia 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
East Carolina at Tulane 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Tulsa at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Utah at UCLA 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Wisconsin at Northwestern 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Duke at Georgia Tech 3:00 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
North Carolina at Miami 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Ohio State at Michigan State 3:00 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Washington at Arizona State 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Illinois State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH *4 / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
Lamar at Incarnate Word 4:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Air Force at Utah State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
James Madison at Arkansas State 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
UConn at FIU 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Wyoming at New Mexico 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Army at Wake Forest 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
Clemson at Boston College 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Iowa at Illinois 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Kansas State at Iowa State 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
South Carolina at Kentucky 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Washington State at USC 6:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Florida State at NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Texas A&M at Alabama 7:00 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Oregon at Arizona 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Fresno State at Boise State 8:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Hawaii at San Diego State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oregon State at Stanford 10:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106

