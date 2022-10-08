GAME 6: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 7:00pm CT/8:00pm ET, CBS
Time to Hunt. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/EAVqcshKU3— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 8, 2022
- This is a big one. Despite the Aggies record, there will be a lot of attention spent on this game because Jimbo Fisher has an ass-whupping coming his way and the bill has come full due.
- It is Year 5 of the Jimbo scourge in Fake-Army Land where he is 37-16 overall. If you want to digress as a quarterback, sign with TAMU.
- QB Max Johnson is not expected to play after breaking a bone in his hand.
- Tuscaloosa had a high of 76° with sunny skies and the whole town was alive! The temperature should drop down into the mid 50s by the end of the game.
- TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines.
- Find your station on Alabama Radio.
- Alabama is 11-3 all-time versus the Aggies. The Tide lost to TAMU last season after winning the previous eight.
- Even with the questionable statuses of Bryce Young and Max Johnson, the line provided by DraftKings of Bama as a -24 favorite remains unchanged. The Over/Under dropped a tick to 51.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...