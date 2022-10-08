 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies Thread

Jimbo and his big mouth comes to T-town.

By CB969
/ new
Louisiana-Monroe v Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

GAME 6: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 7:00pm CT/8:00pm ET, CBS

  • This is a big one. Despite the Aggies record, there will be a lot of attention spent on this game because Jimbo Fisher has an ass-whupping coming his way and the bill has come full due.
  • It is Year 5 of the Jimbo scourge in Fake-Army Land where he is 37-16 overall. If you want to digress as a quarterback, sign with TAMU.
  • QB Max Johnson is not expected to play after breaking a bone in his hand.
  • Tuscaloosa had a high of 76° with sunny skies and the whole town was alive! The temperature should drop down into the mid 50s by the end of the game.
  • TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines.
  • Find your station on Alabama Radio.
  • Alabama is 11-3 all-time versus the Aggies. The Tide lost to TAMU last season after winning the previous eight.
  • Even with the questionable statuses of Bryce Young and Max Johnson, the line provided by DraftKings of Bama as a -24 favorite remains unchanged. The Over/Under dropped a tick to 51.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

