ESPN College Gameday will add to the circus in Knoxville

When Alabama football rolls into Knoxville next weekend, they will be encountering a Tennessee fan base that truly believes their team can stem the Tide for the first time since 2006. It was already going to be a circus, and as expected ESPN is going to act as ringmaster.

This is not going to be an ordinary road game, folks. When a heated rivalry has been lopsided for this long and the perennially abused side finally feels that they have a team that can compete straight up, you can bet that they will be as rowdy as any crowd in memory. The game is already going to be tough enough on the field as Saban’s defense deals with legitimate Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker leading his bevy of weapons at a breakneck pace. Throw in a stadium full of inebriated partisans fueled by 16 years of pent up aggression toward a hated nemesis, and hell hath no fury.

If ever there was a time for the “hateful competitors” to show up, this is it.

Roll Tide.