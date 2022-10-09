Alabama has not even come close to covering the giant spreads against Texas or Texas A&M. Saturday brings a new big challenge as the Crimson Tide travels to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers. DraftKings has released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is seen as a seven point favorite. [A few hours after the opening, the line ticked up a half a point to 7.5.] The Over/Under has not been posted as of yet.

Nick Saban has not announced who the starting quarterback will be for Alabama, but his post-game press conference sure sounded like he would be leaning toward Bryce Young.

It would seem that most Tide fans are a little nervous about the impending Third Saturday In October. I’m taking UT +7. What are your thoughts?

Poll Will Alabama cover the 7 points spread? Yes, they will win by more than 7.

7 seems about right.

It will be closer than 7 points. vote view results 52% Yes, they will win by more than 7. (403 votes)

17% 7 seems about right. (138 votes)

29% It will be closer than 7 points. (230 votes) 771 votes total Vote Now



