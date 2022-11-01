It was another week of byes for a few teams like Alabama and Clemson before the November run. For a few others, it was just “bye bye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

BYE, FELICIA

Kansas State’s defense is SCARY pic.twitter.com/lJ7I9URPwA — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) October 29, 2022

FYI, the above QB is Okie Lite coach Mike Gundy’s sonny boy Gunnar who is a back-up. Yeah, no nepotism going on there. He was 2-7, 16 yards with a pick.

#22 Kansas State 48, #9 Oklahoma State 0 - K-State winning this game was not entirely a shock. But winning the way they did in a dominating shutout was totally unexpected. And all this with Wildcats starting quarterback Adrian Martinez not playing due to a knee injury. The Cowpokes managed only 217 total yards and lost the turnover battle 3-0.

Kei'Trel Clark : 6 tackles, 2 for loss, sack & a 46-yard pick 6

Quincy Riley : 3 tackles & 2 INT's including a 90-yard pick 6 pic.twitter.com/m1kJOypuYT — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 30, 2022

Louisville 48, #10 Wake Forest 21 - The Deacons definitely had their Demons in the third quarter. After leading 14-13 at the half, Wake committed six turnovers in the third quarter and eight for the second half. QB Sam Hartman threw four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Shoulda gone pro. He could be getting paid to do that for the Detroit Lions. #ACCFootballY’all

Notre Dame 41, #16 Syracuse 24 - The Irish pick-sixed Orange QB Garrett Shrader on the first play and never looked back. Shrader would leave the game due to an undisclosed injury but it wouldn’t have mattered. That’s two straight losses for the ‘Cuse after winning their first six. #ACCFootballY’all

Center Florida 25, #20 Cincinnati 21 - Any chance of Cincy getting that New Year’s Eve charity bowl game is likely dashed.

SEC

HOW?!?!



TIP DRILL TOUCHDOWN FOR THE DAWGS pic.twitter.com/lomEZdruSN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022

I thought this kind of crap only happened against Alabama.

Georgia 42 Florida 20 - The Bulldogs led 28-3 at the half and started game planning for Tennessee. The Gators came back with 17 unanswered points, but UGA just ran the ball down their throats (239 rush yds). And it is a good thing because Stetson Bennett MCMXXLLI was 19 of 38 passing and threw two picks.

Tennessee plays defense too.. what a hit to break up the pass and Juwan Mitchell gets the INT pic.twitter.com/tbWEx4Ranr — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) October 30, 2022

Tennessee 44 Kentucky 6 - I cannot understand why all these “experts” keep drooling over Will Levis. The UK quarterback was 16-27, for only 98 yards and completed 3 passes to the opposition with no scores.

South Carolina fans filing out with the Gamecocks down 23-10 and the clock ticking pic.twitter.com/r1njqsq3p6 — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) October 29, 2022

Missouri 23 South Carolina 10 - Rat poison was on the menu in Columbia as SCar celebrated their win over Texas A&M a little too long. The ‘Cocks managed only 203 yards and had two costly turnovers while playing at home for Homecoming. Dominic Lovett caught 10 passes for 148 yards for Mizzou in an upset win. If Mizzou can beat Kentucky or Arkansas at home to go with New Mexico State cupcake game, they will actually get to a bowl.

Ain't stoppin that pic.twitter.com/z7iS72wHPn — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 29, 2022

Arkansas 41 Auburn 27 - This game was tighter than expected with Arky leading 17-13 at the half. Three straight second half touchdowns put this one out of reach.

Ole Miss 31 Texas A&M 28 - The Rebs almost blew this one after leading 24-14 in the fourth but hung on for the win. Quinshon Judkins ran for 205 yards on 34 carries.

OTHER STUFF

Southern Cal 45 Arizona 37 - The spirited Wildcats gave the Trojans more than they bargained for. ‘Zona had 543 yards of offense and 28 first downs. Typical Lincoln Riley team: all offense and defense optional.

Ohio State 44 Penn State 31 - PSU is the Ole Miss of the B1G. They win some games and everyone talks about them until they play one of the top teams.

Michigan 29 Michigan State 7 - Michigan’s defense held Michigan State to just 63 total yards in the second half.

TCU 41 West Virginia 31 - The Frogs struggled to put away a lousy Mountaineers team.

Oregon 42 Cal 24 - It was the Dux turn to flex on the Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) who lost their fourth straight game. Next up for Nike U? Colorado. Must be nice.

SHAME

MIAMI AND VIRGINIA IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/cTYoQtYpdv — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

Miami 14 Virginia 12 (4OT) – This disgraceful display went through four quarters of regulation and four overtimes until someone actually found the end zone on a winning two point conversion. See, this is what Clemson gets to bat around every week. #ACCFootballY’all

BABY STEPS

UConn 13 Boston College 3 - I only mention this one because Jim Mora has somehow raised this doormat from the grave to 4-5 with a win over BC of the #ACCFootballY’all. The Huskies have won ten games since 2016. Beat UMass and Army and they are bowl bound.

OMG! A FLAG ON TENNESSEE!

Truly shocked the refs were able to spot this false start, very subtle pic.twitter.com/NjfRtPU3lL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2022

It must have broken this officiating crew’s hearts to have to throw a flag on fUT.

OCTOBERT

Nebraska had just 29 yards of offense and three first down in the entire second half vs. Illinois. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) October 29, 2022

Illinois 26 Nebraska 9 - We keep doubting them and they keep winning. Bert and his Illini (7-1) swept October and have won six straight games. They have Sparty, Purdue, @Mich, and @NW remaining.

WACKIEST EXTRA POINT OF THE WEEK

.@TreyAmos21 puts the Ragin' Cajuns on the board as he returned the blocked PAT to the house!#cULture | #GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/lvIHSezuYe — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) October 28, 2022

For the second week in a row, there has been a blocked extra point returned the other way for a two-point score. ULL still lost to USM.

DERP OF THE WEEK

NAME OF THE WEEK

UGA WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. That sounds like some kind of made up name Michael Scott would come up with on the spur of the moment.

WEIRDEST FAN BASE OF THE WEEK YEAR ALL-TIME

Oh boy we have another weird A&M video that they posted and have now deleted pic.twitter.com/vV7Cx5EiPF — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) October 29, 2022

What is wrong with these weirdos??

WORST UNIFORMS OF THE WEEK

Looks like some cheap Walmart Halloween costume.

KAYSHON BOUTTE/JORDAN ADDISON PEACE OUT WATCH

Kayshon Boutte (off week) did not play this week. Watch out for Boutte this Saturday. You know he wants to fill up his highlight reel so he can take the rest of the season off.

Despite being ruled as day-to-day, Jordan Addison (leg injury) did not even warm up in pregame. The Trojans almost lost.

INTERIM FEVER

Charlotte 56 Rice 23 - After an opening 3 & out, the 1949ers put together seven straight TD drives to end this game early. Simply amazing. Except Nebraska, every team who has fired a coach this year has won their next game under the interim. Auburn should have waited for the week before Iron Bowl to can Bryan Harsin.

SOMEBODY IS CRANKY

Got a little feisty on the field after the game was over. Nothing major, a few spats pic.twitter.com/JUm6RAgGLR — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 30, 2022

Real classy. In the above video, you can see the Michigan players jawing at Sparty and waving goodbye. MSU took the high road and left the field. Then watch as the blue jersey No. 1 Ja’Den McBurrows figured that wasn’t enough and skipped his way into the middle of a pack of white jerseys.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

He probably deserved it when a bunch of Spartys ganged up on him and reportedly at least one other Wolverine in the tunnel in the postgame. RBR is not condoning the ten-on-one scuffle but it serves this punk right for being an a-hole. Four Spartys were suspended and campus police are idiotically investigating for “assault”. Meanwhile, no criticism for the Wolverines’ poor sportsmanship. This incident is the second one of these spats involving Michigan this month. Nice leadership from Commissioner Kevin Warren and UM coach Jim Harbaugh.

DICK MOVE OF THE WEEK

If that wasn’t enough, check out this dickhead Michigan fan tapping MSU coach Mel Tucker on the top of his head. In what universe is that cool? In addition is the jackass with his big guffaw like it is funny. Someone has a heaping spoonful of karma coming their way.

TROLL OF THE WEEK

“Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me.”



Lane Kiffin interviews never disappoint @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/eeWsf6I332 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2022

You may recall earlier this year, Jimbo referred to Saban and Kiffin as “clown acts”.

TROLL OF THE WEEK RUNNER UP

Goodness they move fast pic.twitter.com/TEYCXSurii — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 29, 2022

If you are not in on this joke, wherever a storefront becomes vacant in the fall a Spirit Halloween pop-up store usually claims it as their space for a short time.

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd gained 8 yards on 6 carries against Fresno.

STAT OF THE WEEK

NC State and Virginia Tech had more punting yards than total offensive yards. NCSU: 359 yards on 9 nine punts > 356 total yards. VT: 317 on 8 punts > 293 yards. The ‘Pack edged the Hokies 22-21. #ACCFootballY’all

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Lee Corso again did not make the trip last week due to a health issue.

PICKER CFP CFP CFP CFP SEMI SEMI FINAL DESI TAMU PITT BAYL MICH TAMU MICH TAMU HERBIE ALA OSU UGA BAYL BAMA OSU OSU POLLACK ALA OSU CLEM UTAH BAMA OSU BAMA CORSO ALA OSU UGA UTAH BAMA OSU OSU CB969 ALA OSU UGA CLEM BAMA OSU BAMA

Over at Fox’s Big Nooner, Urban Meyer continues to wear those stupid late 90s Matrix sunglasses for no reason other than he thinks he is cool.

ADOPT-A-TEAM NOMINATIONS

...... loading ......

COUSINS

Troy (6-2) - The Trojans had a week off to prep for a trip to ULL (+4.5).

(6-2) - The Trojans had a week off to prep for a trip to ULL (+4.5). South Alabama (6-2) - The Jags become bowl eligible with a dominating effort over Arkansas State 31-3. Butch fixin’ to get fired. USA travels to Clay Helton’s Georgia Southern as a 4.5 point favorite.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO USES HIS DEAD GRANDMAMMY’S HANDICAP PARKING PLACARD

UAB (4-4) - With starting QB Dylan Hopkins in concussion protocol, the Dragons blew a 14-10 halftime lead to lose to FAU! 24-17. Oo-Ab hosts conference leader UTSA (-1.5).

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Army (3-4) - The Black Knights had the week off leading up to Game 2 of the Commander-In-Chief Trophy against Air Force, 10:30/11:20 on CBS.

(3-4) - The Black Knights had the week off leading up to Game 2 of the Commander-In-Chief Trophy against Air Force, 10:30/11:20 on CBS. Air Force (5-3) - AFA had the week off as well. The Falcons are a 6.5 point favorite.

(5-3) - AFA had the week off as well. The Falcons are a 6.5 point favorite. Navy (3-5) - The Midshipmen had to go to overtime to shake Temple 27-20. But the win came at a cost as starting QB Tai Lavatai suffered a season ending injury in the first quarter. Next is a likely pummeling by Cincy (-20.5).

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Eliminated: all non-Power 5 incl. Houston, Cincinnati, BYU, FSU, Pitt, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Duke, Virginia, Miami-FL, NC State, Syracuse, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisky, Minnie, Maryland, Northwestern, Sparty, Rutgers, Indiana, Okie, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas State, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Washington, Mizzou, Vandy, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Missy State, Arky, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky. NEW: Wake, Okie Lite, Penn State.

Premature Elimination: none

Endangered: UNC, Oregon, Alabama, Southern Cal, Ole Miss. NEW: none

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture

DraftKings NCAAF Championship Winner 2022-23 Odds:

Georgia +180 +200 Ohio State +180 +200 Alabama +340 +350 Tennessee +1600 +800 Clemson +1600 +1600 Michigan +1500 +1600

ACC - Can Notre Dame put us out of this Clemson misery?

- Can Notre Dame put us out of this Clemson misery? Big 12 - TCU is the last hope for the B12.

- TCU is the last hope for the B12. Big Ten - Ohio State has @Northwestern, Indy, and @Maryland before the big one with Michigan. Michy has an equally clear path with @Rutgers, plus Nebraska and Illinois at home.

- Ohio State has @Northwestern, Indy, and @Maryland before the big one with Michigan. Michy has an equally clear path with @Rutgers, plus Nebraska and Illinois at home. PAC-12 - Oregon is trying to hypnotize the country into believing their Labor Day debacle never happened. It is working on many reporters, but not Booger McFarland. He has been outspoken against eliminating that game from their resume and God bless him for it.

- Oregon is trying to hypnotize the country into believing their Labor Day debacle never happened. It is working on many reporters, but not Booger McFarland. He has been outspoken against eliminating that game from their resume and God bless him for it. SEC - Georgia-Tennessee will settle a lot.

- Georgia-Tennessee will settle a lot. Indies - Nope

- Nope Non-Power 5 - No one loss non-P5 is getting in over a one loss P5 team and there is only two of them (see below).

NY6 CHARITY BOWL GAME

The highest-ranked conference champion from the AAC, C-USA, MAC, MWC, and Sun Belt is automatically gifted one spot in Cotton Bowl no matter how crappy.

Right now, it is looking like Tulane or Coastal Carolina who are both 7-1. No other team in those conferences has less than two losses.

The Green Wave have a tough road ahead with @Tulsa, vs UCF, vs SMU, @Cincy, and the AACCG remaining. CCU has vs Appy, vs USM, @UVa, @JMU, and the SBCCG.

After defeating BYU 27-24, Liberty is also 7-1 but they are an independent.

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

Every year since the inception of the College Football Playoff, the CFP Committee has done a great job of ignoring the TV blabberheads and AP polls and picked the best four teams. That is until last year. They got all caught up in Inclusivity Fever and added Cincinnati (though it was good to get that out of their system so in future years we can use them as Exhibit A against any other lame non-P5).

Tonight at 7pm is the unveiling of the first College Football Playoff rankings according to the CFP Committee. It will be very interesting to see who they pick. Don’t expect it to match the AP Poll popularity contest:

Georgia Tennessee Ohio State Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Of the 130 FBS teams, only six are still undefeated after five weeks: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, fTennessee, and TCU.

36 FBS teams are bowl eligible for 84 slots.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

Akron, Nevada, Hawaii, Charlotte, Arkansas State, USF, Northwestern, Massachusetts, Colorado all have seven or more losses.

Colorado and Northwestern are the only P5 teams in that category.

Remember when Missy State made the mistake of hiring of Joe Moorhead? After two years as OC for Oregon, he was hired as head coach of Akron for 2022. The Zips are 1-8 and quite possibly the worst FBS team this season. Their only win was in overtime over li’l ol’ Saint Francis (PA).

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to Aubies who think they are going to get Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin or Deion Sanders for that toxic situation. Freeze just got a big raise and he appears to be on some double secret probation lifetime Greg Sankey ban. That one ain’t happening. Kiffin is making over $7M and is just waiting for his mentor GOAT to retire in T-town. I’m not so sure Deion is even looking for another job. He took the Jax job to promote HBCU. Not sure if he’d leave for money. If he did, he might want a higher profile gig than a full rebuild.

HEISMAN HYPE

CJ Stroud even being in the Heisman trophy conversation is a disgrace to a tremendous trophy — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) October 29, 2022

Below are the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines. Bryce has unbelievably dropped into a tie for seventh.

Odds are provided by DraftKings and many more options can be seen at that link including OM QB Jaxson Dart at +30000. [Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.]

QB Hendon Hooker (SR, Tennessee) +4000 to +1600 to +1200 to +1100 to +450 to +200 to -110 QB C.J. Stroud (JR, Ohio State) +220 to +350 to +260 to +140 to +160 to -130 to +110 to +100 to +190 RB Blake Corum (JR, Michigan) ???? to +1800 to +1800 to +1200 to +1400 to +1500 QB Caleb Williams (Soph, Southern Cal) +700 to +600 to +320 to +600 to +500 to +1300 to +800 to +1400 to +1500 QB Bo Nix (SR, Oregon) from ???? to +3000 to +2500 QB Drake Maye (Soph, UNC) from ???? to +4000 to +2500 QB Bryce Young (JR, Alabama) from +400 to +300 to +340 to +350 to +800 to +1500 to +1800 to +2200 to +3000 QB Max Duggan (SR, TCU) from ???? to +3000 WR Jalin Hyatt (JR, Tenn) from ???? to +3000

DROPPING

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (JR, Alabama) +3000 to +3000 to +3500 to +4000 to +2000 to +2200 to +2200 to +4000 to +5000

(JR, Alabama) +3000 to +3000 to +3500 to +4000 to +2000 to +2200 to +2200 to +4000 QB Stetson Bennett XIV (8th YR SR, UGA) is tenth highest: +1800 to +1400 to +1800 to +1800 to +2800 to +3000 to +3000 to +6000

(8th YR SR, UGA) is tenth highest: +1800 to +1400 to +1800 to +1800 to +2800 to +3000 to +3000 QB DJ Uiagelelei (Clemson) ???? to +2200 to +9000 to OFF THE BOARDS

PERCEPTIONS

The slide of Bryce Young is beyond ridiculous. There is some serious Bama hate going on out there.

is beyond ridiculous. There is some serious Bama hate going on out there. C.J. Stroud again started the game kinda pedestrian before a big fourth quarter. But the voters are just going to look at final scores and box score stats. Why bother with watching the guy play??

again started the game kinda pedestrian before a big fourth quarter. But the voters are just going to look at final scores and box score stats. Why bother with watching the guy play?? The voters are still all starry eyed over Hendon Hooker from the Alabama game.

from the Alabama game. Oh, how the media sucks up to Michigan. You know Blake Corum is going to get an invite to NYC.

WHO SHOULD WIN

Bryce Young is still one of the top players in the nation.

is still one of the top players in the nation. C.J. Stroud is a good one but he can fall asleep at times. He putzed around for three and half quarters on Saturday and then poured it on in the end. But don’t tell anyone!

is a good one but he can fall asleep at times. He putzed around for three and half quarters on Saturday and then poured it on in the end. But don’t tell anyone! 24-year old Hendon Hooker (19-25, 245 YDS, 3 TD) didn’t really have to do much against flaky Kentucky. The Georgia game will might just win or lose the trophy for him.

(19-25, 245 YDS, 3 TD) didn’t really have to do much against flaky Kentucky. The Georgia game will might just win or lose the trophy for him. TCU QB Max Duggan is an adorable little story but it ain’t happening.

is an adorable little story but it ain’t happening. No running back or wide receiver has been overly impressive.

THE SICK REPORT

Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season. The junior has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble.

is facing foot surgery that could end his season. The junior has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble. Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson has not played since the Alabama game. He is one of the Aggies’ leading tacklers.

R.I.P.

Alabama HC Nick Saban on Vince Dooley:



“Vince Dooley was one of my favorite people in the world and a wonderful friend to the entire Saban family. Vince represented UGA and all of college football with tremendous integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director. (1/2) — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2022

Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is dead at age 90. He won the 1980 National Championship on the back of All-American running back Herschel Walker . Dooley was a good coach and a nice man but he would’ve been lesser known had Herschel attended school elsewhere. Many people do not know that Mr. Bulldog was born and raised in Mobile, AL and played his college ball at Auburn under coach “Shuggy Bear” Jerdin. He was also an assistant at Auburn until being hired in Athens.

is dead at age 90. He won the 1980 National Championship on the back of All-American running back . Dooley was a good coach and a nice man but he would’ve been lesser known had Herschel attended school elsewhere. Many people do not know that Mr. Bulldog was born and raised in Mobile, AL and played his college ball at Auburn under coach “Shuggy Bear” Jerdin. He was also an assistant at Auburn until being hired in Athens. Vince’s son, Derek Dooley, was on Saban’s LSU and Miami Dolphins staffs until he took the head job at Louisiana Tech. He is currently on the Tide staff as a Senior Offensive Analyst.

DRAMA

Gus Malzahn stops by to pay his respects to Auburn Football. pic.twitter.com/lcrlHiRi2l — Ⓝⓘⓛⓑⓞⓖ (@SpaceU2004) October 31, 2022

Every week, the @SECOfficiating Twitter account reviews and explains calls from the previous week. Wouldn’t you know it? Doggone it, they forgot to do one the week after Alabama-Tennessee.

Before the Harsin firing, DT Zykevious Walker and TE Landen King had announced their intention to transfer from Auburn. Walker was a high 4-star recruit in 2020.

and TE had announced their intention to transfer from Auburn. Walker was a high 4-star recruit in 2020. The three suspended Texas A&M Aggies are WR Chris Marshall, OL PJ Williams, and DB Denver Harris. This marks the second time this year Harris and Marshall have been suspended. They also missed the Aggies’ game against Miami earlier in the year for the dreaded “violation of team rules.” Marshall has 11 catches for 108 yards. Harris has been a heavy contributor to the defense this season. He was a player Alabama recruited hard but he magically picked TAMU. Bullet dodged!

KOACHES KORNER

Arizona State - OUT: Herm Edwards, INTERIM: Shaun Aguano W (2-3)

Colorado - OUT: Karl Dorrell, INTERIM: Mike Sanford L (1-2)

Georgia Tech - OUT: Geoff Collins, INTERIM: Brent Key L (2-2)

Nebraska - OUT: Scott Frost, INTERIM: Mickey Joseph L (2-3)

Wisconsin - OUT: Paul Chryst, INTERIM: Jim Leonhard DNP (2-1)

Charlotte - OUT: Will Healy, INTERIM: Peter Rossomando W (1-0)

Auburn - OUT: Bryan Harsin, INTERIM: Cadillac Williams ?

Hugh Freeze and Liberty have agreed on an 8-year deal through 2030. The contract averages just under $5 million per year. Remember just a few years ago how people were whining about Nick Saban making that much?

and Liberty have agreed on an 8-year deal through 2030. The contract averages just under $5 million per year. Remember just a few years ago how people were whining about making that much? Upon hearing of the death of Vince Dooley, Urban Meyer asked if anyone had dibs on his wife.

asked if anyone had dibs on his wife. Upon hearing of the death of Vince Dooley, Fat F*** Phil Fulmer asked if anyone had dibs on the food in his refrigerator.

TEEVEE

The Big 12 Conference reached a new six-year media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox through 2031 worth a total of $2.28B, an average of $380M per year. Big 12 revenue will be $50M/school despite losing Okie and Texas to the SEC. Current payout is $42M per school.

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big FIU-North Texas showdown, you can find the details here.)

Tuesday, November 1

Two MAC night games on various ESPNs.

Wednesday, November 2

Two MAC night games on various ESPNs.

Thursday, November 3

UTEP at Rice 6pm/7pm CBSSN

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 6:30/7:30 ESPN - Remember when Appy was a thing?

Friday, October 4

UMass at UConn 6pm/7pm CBSSN - U might want to skip this one.

Duke at Boston College 6pm/7pm ESPN2 - With a win, the Dookies are bowl eligible.

Oregon State at Washington 9:30/10:30 ESPN2 - The PAC absolutely does NOT want you to watch this game.

Saturday, October 5

SEC

Kentucky (-2.5) at Missouri 11am/noon SECN - Will it be Jekyll UK or Hyde UK?

Florida at Texas A&M (-3) 11am/noon ESPN - Could go either way.

* Tennessee at Georgia (-8) 2:30/3:30 CBS - Do not touch this spread.

Liberty at Arkansas (-14) 3pm/4pm SECN - It’s a TRAP!

South Carolina (-7) at Vanderbilt 6:30/7:30 SECN - Can SC get over the hangover?

Auburn at Mississippi State (-12) 6:30/7:30 ESPN2 - How hard will AU play for Cadillac?

OTHERS WORTH A PEEK

Michigan State at Illinois 2:30/3:30 BTN - How mad is Sparty?

Texas (-2.5) at Kansas State 6pm/7pm FS1 - UT needs to win for W #6.

Clemson (-3.5) at Notre Dame 7:30/8:30 NBC - Can the Irish ruin Dabo’s run to the CFP?

SLEEPY TIME...

Northern Cal at Southern Cal (-21) 9:30/10:30 ESPN - This should be a good game... for the first 10 seconds.

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

Henry To'o To'o on today being Nick Saban's 71st birthday: "Coach is strictly business, so I don't think he sees this as his birthday." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 31, 2022

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 128 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 65 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 42 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 38 5 Nick Saban 27 281 68 - 6 Mack Brown 33 266 135 -15 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -24 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -26 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -43 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -45



Mack Brown picks up a game with a win over Pitt. UNC has quietly gone 7-1 thus far. With a two win lead and @UVa, @Wake, GaTech, and NC State remaining, the Heels are creeping closer to clinching the ACC Coastal.

#ALABAMA

Regarding DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis , Saban on Monday told the press: “I think both guys are gonna start back to practice this week. We’ll determine how they do over the course of the week.”

and , Saban on Monday told the press: “I think both guys are gonna start back to practice this week. We’ll determine how they do over the course of the week.” In case you missed it, in all likelihood DL Justin Eboigbe won’t return to the team this fall after injuring his neck. Saban mentioned last week that the senior “had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season.” He will now have to weigh his options between turning pro or coming back for a bonus Captain Trips season.

won’t return to the team this fall after injuring his neck. Saban mentioned last week that the senior “had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season.” He will now have to weigh his options between turning pro or coming back for a bonus Captain Trips season. Eli Ricks was named Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week last week for his performance against Missy State. In a unexpected development, the LSU transfer got the start over Terrion Arnold and played every snap opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry and he was outstanding. He was targeted a nine times and allowed only one reception for 19 yards. Ricks recorded four pass break-ups.

DEVONTA SMITH IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/NhCkPJAccB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

GAME 9: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Baton Rouge, AL ~ 6:00pm CT/7:00pm ET, ESPN

A few weeks ago, this game did not have the enormity that it does today. The winner takes control of the SEC West.

This is the first year for Brian Kelly and his FAM-UH-LAY in Cajun country.

Baton Rouge forecast calls for a surprising high of 80° with cloudy skies and a chance of rain at 55%. MUGGY! Temperatures will drop down into the mid 60s overnight.

TV Announcers: TBA

Pull out grandpa’s old transistor radio and listen to Alabama Radio.

The Bayou Bengals are 26-55-5 versus Alabama with only one win (2019) in the last 11 meetings.

The early sneak peek line provided by DraftKings has Bama opening as a -16.5 favorite. The most recent spread is Bama -13.5. The Over/Under is 58.5.

