Look Real Smooth R10:

11/11. If you know a veteran, please express your sincerest gratitude and appreciation. Today is always an important day. Also, if my eyes don’t deceive me...it’s another friggin’ fantastic Friday, fellas! So help yourself to these ten tunes, and please plant your own panoply of melodic pulchritude in the comment section for the rest of these rebels to revel in today. ‘Cause if we don’t have music, people, then something’s going wrong around here. Around here...

Is She Really Going Out With Him? by Joe Jackson Until The Morning by Thievery Corporation & Emiliana Torrini Precious by the Pretenders HandClap by Fitz and The Tantrums I.O.U. by The Replacements Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out by The ‘Mats I Think I Smell a Rat by The White Stripes Your Phone’s Off the Hook, But You’re Not by X Raw Power by Iggy & The Stooges Saving My Ticket by Superchunk

Bonus: A Life of Illusion by Joe Walsh