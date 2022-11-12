 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread

Wake up! College football Saturday is live!

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

A week after being taken down by the LSU Tigers, Alabama enters into another top-ten matchup with Ole Miss for essentially second place in the SEC West. The Rebels under Lane Kiffin boast one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and an improved defense from the last couple of seasons. For Alabama, they will be playing without any playoff implications for the first time since 2010. Fans will be watching to see if the team checks out, or if they put things together with the weight of expectations now off of their shoulders.

The game will be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 pm CT, and the Tide is favored by 10.5 points according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The CBS Broadcast can be picked up over the air or on cable.

While you’re waiting for the Tide and the Rebels, there’s a solid lineup of games this morning. LSU and Arkansas kick off first thing at 11, and Alabama fans should keep an eye on it, as the Tigers technically haven’t wrapped up the SEC West until they win one more SEC game. If the Razorbacks come out on top, the Tide still has has the slimmest of chances to get to the SEC Championship.

Missouri/Tennessee and Vandy/Kentucky kick off at the same time if you’re interested in SEC East bottom feeders getting destroyed. We also have Oklahoma and West Virginia at the same time.

Later on, Louisville and Clemson could be a fun ACC game to swap to during commercial breaks.

For the evening slate, Washington/Oregon, Georgia/Miss State, and TCU/Texas all have playoff implications, and Texas A&M vs Auburn could be entertaining for sheer incompetence factors.

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

Week 11

Game Time Channel
DIII: Coast Guard at Merchant Marine 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Indiana at Ohio State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Liberty at UConn 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
LSU at Arkansas 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Missouri at Tennessee 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Navy vs. Notre Dame (Baltimore, MD) 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Oklahoma at West Virginia 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Pittsburgh at Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Purdue at Illinois 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Rutgers at Michigan State 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
SMU at South Florida 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Virginia Tech at Duke 11:00 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Lafayette at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Lamar at New Mexico State 1:00 PM BSAZ / $Flo Video
DII: Tuskegee at Benedict 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Bethune Cookman at Alcorn 2:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
UMass at Arkansas State 2:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Alabama at Ole Miss 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Arizona State at Washington State 2:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Army at Troy 2:30 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Boston College at NC State 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Charlotte at MTSU 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Iowa State at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Louisville at Clemson 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Maryland at Penn State 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Miami at Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Nebraska at Michigan 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
New Mexico at Air Force 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Northwestern at Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
UCF at Tulane 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Wisconsin at Iowa 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
South Carolina at Florida 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Northwestern State at SE Louisiana 4:00 PM ESPN Extra (jip at 6?) / espn3 Video
Georgia at Mississippi State 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Kansas State at Baylor 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Washington at Oregon 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Wyoming at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
North Carolina at Wake Forest 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
TCU at Texas 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Texas A&M at Auburn 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Florida State at Syracuse 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
California at Oregon State 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Stanford at Utah 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Arizona at UCLA 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Boise State at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
San Jose State at San Diego State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video

