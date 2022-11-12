Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread

A week after being taken down by the LSU Tigers, Alabama enters into another top-ten matchup with Ole Miss for essentially second place in the SEC West. The Rebels under Lane Kiffin boast one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and an improved defense from the last couple of seasons. For Alabama, they will be playing without any playoff implications for the first time since 2010. Fans will be watching to see if the team checks out, or if they put things together with the weight of expectations now off of their shoulders.

The game will be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 pm CT, and the Tide is favored by 10.5 points according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The CBS Broadcast can be picked up over the air or on cable.

While you’re waiting for the Tide and the Rebels, there’s a solid lineup of games this morning. LSU and Arkansas kick off first thing at 11, and Alabama fans should keep an eye on it, as the Tigers technically haven’t wrapped up the SEC West until they win one more SEC game. If the Razorbacks come out on top, the Tide still has has the slimmest of chances to get to the SEC Championship.

Missouri/Tennessee and Vandy/Kentucky kick off at the same time if you’re interested in SEC East bottom feeders getting destroyed. We also have Oklahoma and West Virginia at the same time.

Later on, Louisville and Clemson could be a fun ACC game to swap to during commercial breaks.

For the evening slate, Washington/Oregon, Georgia/Miss State, and TCU/Texas all have playoff implications, and Texas A&M vs Auburn could be entertaining for sheer incompetence factors.