Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread

A week after being taken down by the LSU Tigers, Alabama enters into another top-ten matchup with Ole Miss for essentially second place in the SEC West. The Rebels under Lane Kiffin boast one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and an improved defense from the last couple of seasons. For Alabama, they will be playing without any playoff implications for the first time since 2010. Fans will be watching to see if the team checks out, or if they put things together with the weight of expectations now off of their shoulders.
The game will be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 pm CT, and the Tide is favored by 10.5 points according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The CBS Broadcast can be picked up over the air or on cable.
While you’re waiting for the Tide and the Rebels, there’s a solid lineup of games this morning. LSU and Arkansas kick off first thing at 11, and Alabama fans should keep an eye on it, as the Tigers technically haven’t wrapped up the SEC West until they win one more SEC game. If the Razorbacks come out on top, the Tide still has has the slimmest of chances to get to the SEC Championship.
Missouri/Tennessee and Vandy/Kentucky kick off at the same time if you’re interested in SEC East bottom feeders getting destroyed. We also have Oklahoma and West Virginia at the same time.
Later on, Louisville and Clemson could be a fun ACC game to swap to during commercial breaks.
For the evening slate, Washington/Oregon, Georgia/Miss State, and TCU/Texas all have playoff implications, and Texas A&M vs Auburn could be entertaining for sheer incompetence factors.
All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Week 11
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|DIII: Coast Guard at Merchant Marine
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Indiana at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Liberty at UConn
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|LSU at Arkansas
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Missouri at Tennessee
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Navy vs. Notre Dame (Baltimore, MD)
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Pittsburgh at Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Purdue at Illinois
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Rutgers at Michigan State
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|SMU at South Florida
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|11:00 AM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Lafayette at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Lamar at New Mexico State
|1:00 PM
|BSAZ / $Flo Video
|DII: Tuskegee at Benedict
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Bethune Cookman at Alcorn
|2:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|UMass at Arkansas State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Alabama at Ole Miss
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Arizona State at Washington State
|2:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Army at Troy
|2:30 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Boston College at NC State
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Charlotte at MTSU
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Iowa State at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Louisville at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Maryland at Penn State
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Miami at Georgia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Nebraska at Michigan
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|New Mexico at Air Force
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Northwestern at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|UCF at Tulane
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Wisconsin at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|South Carolina at Florida
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Northwestern State at SE Louisiana
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra (jip at 6?) / espn3 Video
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Kansas State at Baylor
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Washington at Oregon
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Wyoming at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|TCU at Texas
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Texas A&M at Auburn
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Florida State at Syracuse
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|California at Oregon State
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Stanford at Utah
|9:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Arizona at UCLA
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Boise State at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|San Jose State at San Diego State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
