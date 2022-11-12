 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels Game Thread

It’s going to be a cold sunny day in yet another major SEC battle.

By CB969
/ new
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

GAME 10: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1)

Oxford, MS ~ 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET, CBS

  • The Rebs still have much to play for including a shot at the SEC West title with one more conference game loss for LSU.
  • This is Year 3 for Lane Kiffin in Oxford. He is 23–9 overall and 14–8 in the SEC.
  • Oxford forecast calls for a brisk high of 47° with sunny skies but the sun will quickly set in the second half and temperatures will drop down into the 20s overnight.
  • TV Announcers: Brad and Gary with Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines.
  • Pull out grandpappy’s old transistor radio and listen to Alabama Radio.
  • Alabama has dominated the all time series with the SharkRebelBlackManBearPigs 57-10-2.
  • The point spread provided by DraftKings has Bama as an -11.5 favorite. The Over/Under is 65.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...