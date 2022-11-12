GAME 10: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1)
Oxford, MS ~ 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET, CBS
- The Rebs still have much to play for including a shot at the SEC West title with one more conference game loss for LSU.
- This is Year 3 for Lane Kiffin in Oxford. He is 23–9 overall and 14–8 in the SEC.
- Oxford forecast calls for a brisk high of 47° with sunny skies but the sun will quickly set in the second half and temperatures will drop down into the 20s overnight.
- TV Announcers: Brad and Gary with Jenny Dell roaming the sidelines.
- Pull out grandpappy’s old transistor radio and listen to Alabama Radio.
- Alabama has dominated the all time series with the SharkRebelBlackManBearPigs 57-10-2.
- The point spread provided by DraftKings has Bama as an -11.5 favorite. The Over/Under is 65.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
