It was a generally bad half of football for Alabama, as the offense looked listless and the defense got pushed a round a bit. Add in a couple of turnovers, and things could've been really bad.

Bryce Young and the offense put together two good drives, though, and cashed in the RedZone both times, including one right before halftime, bringing things back to a 3 point game.

Here's to hoping they can build on that in the second half.