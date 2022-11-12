 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24

By Josh Chatham
/ new
Alabama v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Well, this plucky, upstart Alabama squad got a chance to play spoiler tonight and end Ole Miss’ hopes of making it to Atlanta for the first time, and they did just that.

After a rough first half on both sides, the Tide leaned on the defense and running game in the second half to pull out a hard fought win.

There is football on tonight as you see below.

Enjoy.

Roll Tide.

November 12, 2022

Georgia at Mississippi State 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Georgia at Mississippi State 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Kansas State at Baylor 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Washington at Oregon 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Wyoming at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
North Carolina at Wake Forest 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
TCU at Texas 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Texas A&M at Auburn 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Florida State at Syracuse 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
California at Oregon State 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Stanford at Utah 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Arizona at UCLA 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Boise State at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
San Jose State at San Diego State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...