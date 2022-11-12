Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Well, this plucky, upstart Alabama squad got a chance to play spoiler tonight and end Ole Miss’ hopes of making it to Atlanta for the first time, and they did just that.
After a rough first half on both sides, the Tide leaned on the defense and running game in the second half to pull out a hard fought win.
There is football on tonight as you see below.
Enjoy.
Roll Tide.
November 12, 2022
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Kansas State at Baylor
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Washington at Oregon
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Wyoming at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|TCU at Texas
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Texas A&M at Auburn
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Florida State at Syracuse
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|California at Oregon State
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Stanford at Utah
|9:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Arizona at UCLA
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Boise State at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|San Jose State at San Diego State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
