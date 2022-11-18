Had a Dream Last Night R10:

Every day, I get up and pray...that it’s the weekend already, and, well, whaddya know? Here we are on another fabulous Friday, celebrating a tough road win vs. the AckbarBlackRebs and anticipating the debut of the Ty Simpson passing game. In the meantime, let’s kick out the jams! Party on, dudes!

Take the Skinheads Bowling by Camper Van Beethoven Goosebumps by Travis Scott The Ballad of El Goodo by Big Star Mary Jane’s Last Dance by Tom Petty Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz She Caught The Katy And Left Me A Mule To Ride by Taj Mahal Danger by Erykah Badu So Sad to See (A Lost Generation) by Cody ChesnuTT Neighborhood #2 (Laika) by Arcade Fire Only Love Can Break Your Heart by Neil Young

Bonus: HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar

Double Bonus: Freedom (Live) by Richie Havens