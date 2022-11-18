Had a Dream Last Night R10:

Every day, I get up and pray...that it’s the weekend already, and, well, whaddya know? Here we are on another fabulous Friday, celebrating a tough road win vs. the AckbarBlackRebs and anticipating the debut of the Ty Simpson passing game. In the meantime, let’s kick out the jams! Party on, dudes!
- Take the Skinheads Bowling by Camper Van Beethoven
- Goosebumps by Travis Scott
- The Ballad of El Goodo by Big Star
- Mary Jane’s Last Dance by Tom Petty
- Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz
- She Caught The Katy And Left Me A Mule To Ride by Taj Mahal
- Danger by Erykah Badu
- So Sad to See (A Lost Generation) by Cody ChesnuTT
- Neighborhood #2 (Laika) by Arcade Fire
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart by Neil Young
Bonus: HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
Double Bonus: Freedom (Live) by Richie Havens
