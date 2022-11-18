Not to look ahead to next week, but yeah... We’re looking ahead to next week.

DraftKings has released their opening line for the Iron Bowl with Alabama as 26.5 point favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The over/under has not been released as of yet.

The Crimson Tide has been favored in every game this season. Only once was the spread in single digits and that was -9 at Tennessee. Bama is 5-5 against the spread but 4-1 at home. They have been Under the O/U six out of four times.

The Tide and Tigers face off on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30/3:30 with the game aired on CBS.

Poll Iron Bowl point spread. Too high.

Just about right.

Too low.

This crazy game could go any which way. I’m not touching it. vote view results 52% Too high. (43 votes)

23% Just about right. (19 votes)

7% Too low. (6 votes)

17% This crazy game could go any which way. I’m not touching it. (14 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now



