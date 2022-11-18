 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iron Bowl Odds: Crimson Tide Posted As Huge Favorite Over Auburn

Does Las Vegas love the Crimson Tide or distrust Auburn? Maybe both?

By CB969
Alabama v Auburn
Ja’Corey Brooks and Alabama hope to put a whupping on Auburn.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Not to look ahead to next week, but yeah... We’re looking ahead to next week.

DraftKings has released their opening line for the Iron Bowl with Alabama as 26.5 point favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The over/under has not been released as of yet.

The Crimson Tide has been favored in every game this season. Only once was the spread in single digits and that was -9 at Tennessee. Bama is 5-5 against the spread but 4-1 at home. They have been Under the O/U six out of four times.

The Tide and Tigers face off on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30/3:30 with the game aired on CBS.

Poll

Iron Bowl point spread.

view results
  • 52%
    Too high.
    (43 votes)
  • 23%
    Just about right.
    (19 votes)
  • 7%
    Too low.
    (6 votes)
  • 17%
    This crazy game could go any which way. I’m not touching it.
    (14 votes)
82 votes total Vote Now


