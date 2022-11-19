Alabama vs. Austin Peay: How to watch Week 12 matchup and early games open thread

Alabama gets a scrimmage week against the FCS Austin Peay. It doesn’t happen often, but this time around, the Crimson Tide is not being televised on a major network channel. Instead, it has been moved to the SECN+ and can be streamed on demand through the WatchESPN app or Sling/YouTubeTV/etc. if you have a subscription that supports it.
The game will kick off at 11 am. CT, and those of you that like to gamble are out of luck, as there are no odds set for the game. It’ll be a bloodbath.
Anyway, the game will Senior Day for the Crimson Tide as they honor all of their seniors on the field before the game. Hopefully, a senior walk-on or two will get to come into the game late.
In the meantime, you have a whole list of other games to check in on throughout the day. Feel free to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook for gambling lines if you need some extra entertainment to keep up with.
TCU and Baylor kick off at 11, and the undefeated Horned Frogs are only favored by 2 points, despite being a top 4 team while the Bears have 4 losses. Does Vegas know something?
The CBS SEC slot at 2:30 goes to Georgia and Kentucky, which would have been much more hyped earlier in the season before we learned Kentucky was mostly overrated and Will Levis was a fraud of a “top ten” draft pick.
You also have Miami and Clemson at the same time, though the Hurricanes maybe haven’t lived up to what many thought they might. Meanwhile, Auburn’s “cupcake” warm-up up game is against Western Kentucky... And the Tigers are favored by all of 4.5 points. The Hilltoppers are a scary team, and could very well spring the hilarious toppling of the cult.
At 6:30, Ole Miss and Arkansas could have a fun battle of SEC West opponents, and then Utah and Oregon headline the Pac-12 After Dark slate.
Week 12
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Navy at UCF
|10:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Duke at Pittsburgh
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Howard at Morgan State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Illinois at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Indiana at Michigan State
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at Florida State
|11:00 AM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Northwestern at Purdue
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Stony Brook at Monmouth
|11:00 AM
|SNY (channel finder) / $Flo Video
|TCU at Baylor
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|UConn at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Western Illinois at Illinois State
|11:00 AM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|William & Mary at Richmond
|11:00 AM
|NBCSWA (channel finder) *4 / $Flo Video
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Yale at Harvard
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Lehigh at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|NBCSBA / $espn+ Video / (LSN / SE2) cable
|Brown at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Texas Southern at Alabama A&M
|1:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|Washington State at Arizona
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Oregon State at Arizona State
|1:15 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Bethune Cookman at Florida A&M
|1:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|1:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Akron at Buffalo (postponed)
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Georgia at Kentucky
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Miami at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|NC State at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC RSN (updated) / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Penn State at Rutgers
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|South Alabama at Southern Miss
|2:30 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Texas at Kansas
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah Tech at BYU
|2:30 PM
|BYUtv / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Cincinnati at Temple
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Iowa at Minnesota
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Western Kentucky at Auburn
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Arkansas State at Texas State
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|4:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Stanford at California
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Boise State at Wyoming
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Texas Tech at Iowa State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|New Mexico State at Missouri
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Lamar at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at Wake Forest
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|USC at UCLA
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Colorado at Washington
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Colorado State at Air Force
|8:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|UAB at LSU
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|San Jose State at Utah State
|8:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Fresno State at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Utah at Oregon
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Coastal Carolina at Virginia
|N/A
|Cancelled (was ACC RSN)
