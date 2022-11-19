 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama vs. Austin Peay: How to watch Week 12 matchup and early games open thread

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Alabama at Mississippi Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama gets a scrimmage week against the FCS Austin Peay. It doesn’t happen often, but this time around, the Crimson Tide is not being televised on a major network channel. Instead, it has been moved to the SECN+ and can be streamed on demand through the WatchESPN app or Sling/YouTubeTV/etc. if you have a subscription that supports it.

The game will kick off at 11 am. CT, and those of you that like to gamble are out of luck, as there are no odds set for the game. It’ll be a bloodbath.

Anyway, the game will Senior Day for the Crimson Tide as they honor all of their seniors on the field before the game. Hopefully, a senior walk-on or two will get to come into the game late.

In the meantime, you have a whole list of other games to check in on throughout the day. Feel free to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook for gambling lines if you need some extra entertainment to keep up with.

TCU and Baylor kick off at 11, and the undefeated Horned Frogs are only favored by 2 points, despite being a top 4 team while the Bears have 4 losses. Does Vegas know something?

The CBS SEC slot at 2:30 goes to Georgia and Kentucky, which would have been much more hyped earlier in the season before we learned Kentucky was mostly overrated and Will Levis was a fraud of a “top ten” draft pick.

You also have Miami and Clemson at the same time, though the Hurricanes maybe haven’t lived up to what many thought they might. Meanwhile, Auburn’s “cupcake” warm-up up game is against Western Kentucky... And the Tigers are favored by all of 4.5 points. The Hilltoppers are a scary team, and could very well spring the hilarious toppling of the cult.

At 6:30, Ole Miss and Arkansas could have a fun battle of SEC West opponents, and then Utah and Oregon headline the Pac-12 After Dark slate.

Week 12

Game Time Channel
Navy at UCF 10:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Duke at Pittsburgh 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Florida at Vanderbilt 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Howard at Morgan State 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Illinois at Michigan 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Indiana at Michigan State 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Louisiana Lafayette at Florida State 11:00 AM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Northwestern at Purdue 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Stony Brook at Monmouth 11:00 AM SNY (channel finder) / $Flo Video
TCU at Baylor 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
UConn at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Western Illinois at Illinois State 11:00 AM MARQ / $espn+ Video
William & Mary at Richmond 11:00 AM NBCSWA (channel finder) *4 / $Flo Video
Wisconsin at Nebraska 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Yale at Harvard 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Lehigh at Lafayette 11:30 AM NBCSBA / $espn+ Video / (LSN / SE2) cable
Brown at Dartmouth 12:30 PM NESN / $espn+ Video
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M 1:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
Washington State at Arizona 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Oregon State at Arizona State 1:15 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Bethune Cookman at Florida A&M 1:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Boston College at Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
Akron at Buffalo (postponed) 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Georgia at Kentucky 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Miami at Clemson 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
NC State at Louisville 2:30 PM ACC RSN (updated) / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Maryland 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Penn State at Rutgers 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
South Alabama at Southern Miss 2:30 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Texas at Kansas 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah Tech at BYU 2:30 PM BYUtv / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Cincinnati at Temple 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Iowa at Minnesota 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Western Kentucky at Auburn 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Arkansas State at Texas State 4:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Georgia Tech at North Carolina 4:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Stanford at California 4:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Boise State at Wyoming 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at South Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Texas Tech at Iowa State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
New Mexico State at Missouri 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ole Miss at Arkansas 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Lamar at McNeese 7:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Syracuse at Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
USC at UCLA 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Colorado at Washington 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Colorado State at Air Force 8:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
UAB at LSU 8:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
San Jose State at Utah State 8:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Fresno State at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Utah at Oregon 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Coastal Carolina at Virginia N/A Cancelled (was ACC RSN)

