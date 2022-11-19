Alabama vs. Austin Peay: How to watch Week 12 matchup and early games open thread

Alabama gets a scrimmage week against the FCS Austin Peay. It doesn’t happen often, but this time around, the Crimson Tide is not being televised on a major network channel. Instead, it has been moved to the SECN+ and can be streamed on demand through the WatchESPN app or Sling/YouTubeTV/etc. if you have a subscription that supports it.

The game will kick off at 11 am. CT, and those of you that like to gamble are out of luck, as there are no odds set for the game. It’ll be a bloodbath.

Anyway, the game will Senior Day for the Crimson Tide as they honor all of their seniors on the field before the game. Hopefully, a senior walk-on or two will get to come into the game late.

In the meantime, you have a whole list of other games to check in on throughout the day. Feel free to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook for gambling lines if you need some extra entertainment to keep up with.

TCU and Baylor kick off at 11, and the undefeated Horned Frogs are only favored by 2 points, despite being a top 4 team while the Bears have 4 losses. Does Vegas know something?

The CBS SEC slot at 2:30 goes to Georgia and Kentucky, which would have been much more hyped earlier in the season before we learned Kentucky was mostly overrated and Will Levis was a fraud of a “top ten” draft pick.

You also have Miami and Clemson at the same time, though the Hurricanes maybe haven’t lived up to what many thought they might. Meanwhile, Auburn’s “cupcake” warm-up up game is against Western Kentucky... And the Tigers are favored by all of 4.5 points. The Hilltoppers are a scary team, and could very well spring the hilarious toppling of the cult.

At 6:30, Ole Miss and Arkansas could have a fun battle of SEC West opponents, and then Utah and Oregon headline the Pac-12 After Dark slate.