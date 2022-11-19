PREGAME NOTES:

No Darrian Dalcourt for pregame snaps between centers and QBs. Seth McLaughlin starts, Tanner Bowles is number two.

Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and Eli Ricks (head) not on the field for pregame drills.

No Khyree Jackson again.

No Cameron Latu in warmups so far. Robbie Ouzts has been the first tight end up in pregame drills, followed by Amari Niblack, Miles Kitselman and Danny Lewis.

GAME 11: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Austin Peay (7-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11:00am CT/Noon ET, SEC+

Now in his third season, AP is led by 32-year old Scotty Walden.

Tuscaloosa forecast calls for a high of 52° with sunny skies and a chance of rain at 10%.

TV Announcers: Mike Morgan and Dave Steckel with Lauren Sisler on the sidelines.

Alabama Radio too!

I don’t believe the Governors have ever played Alabama.

DraftKings did not release a point spread on this game but BamaIOnLine seems to think it is Bama at -40.5. No Over/Under is available.

