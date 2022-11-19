Victory/Evening Open Thread

After a couple of mental mistakes early in the game, the defense pretty well settled in and played well to preserve the shutout. Kool Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch each produced an interception, and Branch’s was particularly pretty.
On offense, it was more of the same. The execution was inconsistent and there were no big plays to be found in the passing game. As a result, we got to see frustratingly little of the players who will be on the roster next season, especially at quarterback where both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson got nothing more than a brief look. Simpson did throw both of his passes quite well.
In other news, some chaos is trying to intervene and get Alabama back into the playoff hunt. Keep an eye on that.
Plenty of football on today. Enjoy.
Roll Tide.
November 19, 2022
|Georgia at Kentucky
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Miami at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|NC State at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC RSN (updated) / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Penn State at Rutgers
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|South Alabama at Southern Miss
|2:30 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Texas at Kansas
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah Tech at BYU
|2:30 PM
|BYUtv / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Cincinnati at Temple
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Iowa at Minnesota
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Western Kentucky at Auburn
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Arkansas State at Texas State
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|4:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Stanford at California
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Boise State at Wyoming
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Texas Tech at Iowa State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|New Mexico State at Missouri
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Lamar at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at Wake Forest
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|USC at UCLA
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Colorado at Washington
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Colorado State at Air Force
|8:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|UAB at LSU
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|San Jose State at Utah State
|8:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Fresno State at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Utah at Oregon
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
