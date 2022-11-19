Victory/Evening Open Thread

After a couple of mental mistakes early in the game, the defense pretty well settled in and played well to preserve the shutout. Kool Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch each produced an interception, and Branch’s was particularly pretty.

On offense, it was more of the same. The execution was inconsistent and there were no big plays to be found in the passing game. As a result, we got to see frustratingly little of the players who will be on the roster next season, especially at quarterback where both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson got nothing more than a brief look. Simpson did throw both of his passes quite well.

In other news, some chaos is trying to intervene and get Alabama back into the playoff hunt. Keep an eye on that.

Plenty of football on today. Enjoy.

Roll Tide.