Victory/Evening Open Thread

Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

By Josh Chatham
Austin Peay v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After a couple of mental mistakes early in the game, the defense pretty well settled in and played well to preserve the shutout. Kool Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch each produced an interception, and Branch’s was particularly pretty.

On offense, it was more of the same. The execution was inconsistent and there were no big plays to be found in the passing game. As a result, we got to see frustratingly little of the players who will be on the roster next season, especially at quarterback where both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson got nothing more than a brief look. Simpson did throw both of his passes quite well.

In other news, some chaos is trying to intervene and get Alabama back into the playoff hunt. Keep an eye on that.

Plenty of football on today. Enjoy.

Roll Tide.

November 19, 2022

Georgia at Kentucky 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Miami at Clemson 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
NC State at Louisville 2:30 PM ACC RSN (updated) / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Maryland 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Penn State at Rutgers 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
South Alabama at Southern Miss 2:30 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Texas at Kansas 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah Tech at BYU 2:30 PM BYUtv / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Cincinnati at Temple 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Iowa at Minnesota 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Western Kentucky at Auburn 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Arkansas State at Texas State 4:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Georgia Tech at North Carolina 4:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Stanford at California 4:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Boise State at Wyoming 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at South Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Texas Tech at Iowa State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
New Mexico State at Missouri 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ole Miss at Arkansas 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Lamar at McNeese 7:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Syracuse at Wake Forest 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
USC at UCLA 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Colorado at Washington 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Colorado State at Air Force 8:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
UAB at LSU 8:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
San Jose State at Utah State 8:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Fresno State at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Utah at Oregon 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

