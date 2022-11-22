It’s Back! EA Sports College Football set to return

After almost a decade hiatus, the much beloved EA Sports College Football title is returning with CFB2K24, which should put its release sometime in Summer 2024.

If you are just now getting your hands on a NexGen console, or you need an excuse to have one next year (and really Starfield should already have given you one), this is the perfect justification for dropping five big smackers.

From ESPN:

“EA Sports partnered with CLC to secure the rights to FBS schools, uniforms, stadiums and other college football traditions and will have at least 120 schools in the game.

Holt said they have “a host of FBS schools committed,” although he would not say which of the 131 FBS schools have not yet signed on. Holt would not say whether Notre Dame, which had said soon after the February 2021 announcement it would not sign on for the game unless the players benefitted from their name, image and likeness being used, has signed on. He also did not say what would happen if a FBS school chooses not to commit to being in the game.

The game has secured the rights to all 10 FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff.”

Hell yeah. I’m pretty pumped about this. When it drops, we’ll have to set up an online tourney or something. Let us know what you think below.