Jumbo Package: Is Alabama OvErRaTeD??

Overrated: Alabama The two-loss Crimson Tide chimed in at No. 7, one spot ahead of one-loss Clemson and three spots ahead of a Tennessee team with the same record that it lost to in October. Why? Because of recency bias and the fact that Tennessee just got smoked by unranked South Carolina? That’s not a reasonable excuse. Alabama struggled to beat Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. That’s in addition to “good losses” to No. 5 LSU and No. 10 Tennessee, which CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan referenced on the broadcast. “Game control” is a metric that is often cited by the committee, and Alabama has struggled to control several games this year even in wins. The Crimson Tide are No. 7 because of brand recognition — nothing more and nothing less.

Oh Barrett Sallee is MAD mad, huh?

I’d hear an argument for Clemson being 7 and Alabama 8, sure. They only have one loss. Of course, they have just as many struggle wins as us, and got blown out by Notre Dame, the only ranked team they’ve even played.

But LOL at Tennessee losing only being a “recency bias.” If the Tide got absolutely blasted by South Carolina at any point in the season, that kind of loss really takes away from any kind of arguments you might have. Meanwhile, Alabama’s “good losses” were, in fact, “good losses.” Both were on the road to top ten teams that came down to the last play of the game (and the first of which is one that everyone in the country knows Alabama won that game three different times on the penultimate drive but had the ref crew give it back).

And for what it’s worth, LSU has the same record as Alabama as has struggle wins vs Auburn, Florida and Arkansas with a bad blowout loss to the same team Alabama played to a tie, and a loss to Florida State.

And I’m sure Barrett is totally fine with that two loss team being ranked at #5... You know why? They have a big win! They beat Alabama. Who is, of course, overrated. Talk about circular logic.

In any case, here are the rankings:

Related Alabama rises again in latest College Football Playoff rankings

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 22) 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU 5. LSU 6. USC 7. Alabama 8. Clemson 9. Oregon 10. Tennessee

In sad, but somewhat expected news, the Tide has a new entrant to the Portal:

Related Alabama running back Trey Sanders enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, BamaOnLine confirmed, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. A redshirt junior, Sanders is listed as a graduate transfer.

Sanders has been nothing if not a trooper over the last few years. He’s rehabbed himself back from what likely should have ended his career, and even worked his way up into a contributing role at the end of last season.

However, the car wreck just took too much of his original explosiveness, and he’s found himself at a point on the depth chart where he’s likely behind 3 guys younger than him next year in his senior season, and so it only makes sense for him to go for one last shot at finding playing time somewhere.

All the best to Trey. We’ll be rooting for him in his new home.

In hoops news, Alabama is getting ready to tip-off against Michigan State at the Phil Knight Invitational, and they’ll still be without a couple of reserve players:

The Alabama men’s basketball team could have to wait a little longer for Darius Miles and Dom Welch to be on the court. Both have missed the last three games with injuries – with Welch not available for any regular-season game due to a lower-body injury – and their availability for the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., remains doubtful, head coach Nate Oats said. “We don’t have our full roster yet,” Oats told local reporters via Zoom after landing in Portland on Tuesday night. “Darius has been in practice a limited amount. Dom still has not done anything live in practice. Darius is starting to do live stuff. We’ll see how Darius is tomorrow as to whether he can go Thursday. I’d say he’s more probable than Dom right now, but they’re both still up in the air. So we’ll have 10 healthy players, for sure. Maybe 11. I don’t know. “Hopefully, we get Darius back here soon, and then I think Dom will be a little bit behind Darius.”

Finally, here’s your weekly NFL roundup from Charlie Potter:

Henry also topped 1,000 yards for the season, becoming the first NFL running back to reach that mark this fall and doing so for the fourth time in his professional career in Tennessee. Josh Jacobs (Raiders), who rushed for 100-plus yards on Sunday against the Denver Broncos is two spots behind Henry on the NFL rushing yards list, coming in at No. 3 with 930 yards. A number of former Tide standouts also had big days on the defensive side of the ball as a pair of players intercepted passes in cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (Ravens) and Levi Wallace (Steelers) and four defenders tallied sacks. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (Commanders) recorded two sacks in Washington’s win over Houston, giving him 6.5 on the season, which is good for tied for 20th in the league. His teammate Daron Payne also has 6.5 sacks. Quinnen Williams (Jets) is ahead of the Commanders duo with 8.0 sacks (T-10th). Two former Alabama linebackers are among the top five in tackles, too. Rashaan Evans (Falcons) is second with 106 tackles, while C.J. Mosley (Jets) is fourth with 97 stops. Safety Eddie Jackson (Bears) is tied for the third-most interceptions with four. Humphrey, Wallace, Trevon Diggs (Cowboys) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers) have three INTs each for a share of eighth place.

Quinnen Williams has a very strong claim at being the best DT in the NFL right now, and while Derrick Henry is the best RB, Josh Jacobs has resurged this season now that he’s away from the Gruden disaster, and is quickly pushing to be a top-5 RB himself.

And speaking of the NFL, Jameson Williams has a shot to make his debut this week:

When rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams decided to change jersey numbers from No. 18 to No. 9, he texted former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. “One thing he told me is the No. 9 is going to be moving a lot faster out on the field,” Williams joked Tuesday when recounting his text conversation with Stafford. Williams got to wear that No. 9 jersey on the practice field in Allen Park for the first time this week as the team started his 21-day window on Monday. The Lions are conducting walkthrough practices on a short week, but it still means a lot to Williams to return to football activity after spending the last 11 months rehabbing a torn ACL suffered while at Alabama in the National Championship Game back in January. “I had a lot of workouts. A lot of down days. Bad days I had to push through,” Williams said at his locker after Tuesday’s practice. “But I’m here now. “I missed the game a lot. I’m real, real, real excited to put my cleats on, be able to put my jersey on and get out there with the guys. Actually be a part of the team. It’s something I’ve missed a lot and I’m just happy to get back going.” Williams said his knee feels good and he feels like his old self again

I think it’s more than likely he gets held out for another week, but who knows. It’ll be exciting to see that dude’s speed on a football field again.