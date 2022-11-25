Neat Neat Neat R10:

A distant man can’t sympathize...with what tomorrow’s game means to the rest of us. Especially when two months ago we would have sworn this would be a cakewalk. But, ah, such is life in the SEC. So let’s rejoice in the knowledge that our gallant heroes will once more stride through BDS with both the power and the conviction to vanquish the booger-picking foe. Here we go...

Neat Neat Neat by The Damned My Hero by the Foo Fighters Fox on the Run by Sweet Going Down to Liverpool by The Bangles A Kiss is Not a Contract by Flight of the Conchords Punchin’ Bag by Cage the Elephant Somebody New by The Struts You Wreck Me by Tom Petty Pablo Picasso by The Modern Lovers Drowning by A Boogie wit da Hoodie (feat. Kodak Black)

Bonus: Punch Me Harder by Superchunk